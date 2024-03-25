Is There A Difference Between Carl's Jr And Hardee's?

In many ways, the story of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's exemplifies the shifting dynamics we've seen in the American economy over the past 100 years. Cutting a diagonal slash across the face of the nation from the Idaho panhandle to the eastern edge of Texas is the friendly divide that separates the two fast food chains. Out west, you have Carl's Jr. sporting a dated but charming Happy Star logo over its name. Heading back east will have you spotting the same smiling star logo with the same color scheme and font, only now it's called Hardee's.

With so little interaction between the two restaurants, there's little reason for most of us to be aware of the difference unless you travel across the country regularly. Unaware newlyweds shuttling to a new job lined up three states over may not even register the change — like an episode of "The Twilight Zone" where everything feels exactly the same, only there's a sneaking suspicion that something is off.

While the two fast food companies share a nearly identical logo and are both owned by the same parent company, CKE Restaurants, the two don't share an identical menu (though differences at this point are minor). Until recently, both even ran identical advertisements, just with the names changed. That's no longer happening and, while the two chains aren't normally considered industry leaders, the new direction could give us insight into what the future of American marketing might look like.