The Temperature To Cook Your Hot Dogs To For The Perfect Doneness

Joey Chestnut ate 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes in 2024. There's a good chance he didn't stop to savor and enjoy most of those dogs. But when you're having a backyard BBQ and you want fewer than 83 hot dogs, you probably want them cooked perfectly, right? Except, what does it mean to cook a hot dog perfectly? Perfectly cooked chicken will measure 165 degrees Fahrenheit. A medium rare steak? About 130 degrees Fahrenheit. But no one ever tells you how to perfectly cook a hot dog. Until now! Turns out, you want your hot dogs at about 155 degrees Fahrenheit.

The USDA recommends heating to 165 degrees or "steaming hot." However, that second part is very unclear. Steaming hot can happen at remarkably low temperatures and is also relative to the temperature outside. Your breath is steaming hot in the winter, after all. Epicurious found that, at 165 degrees and above, hot dogs get dried out and start to burst. If you have ever tried to microwave a hot dog and created a wizened, gnarled meat tube, you know this all too well.

Given that hot dogs are already cooked, you don't technically need to reheat them before eating. Again, the USDA recommends heating them to steaming hot if you are at risk of foodborne illness, but the administration also recommends the same for lunch meat. So you can technically eat a cold hot dog, but there is a risk of it containing harmful bacteria, so it's not recommended.