Prevent Your Cased Hot Dogs From Bursting With This Pre-Grilling Tip

Burst hot dogs don't look pretty. But worse than that, fissures in the casings also cause moisture loss, resulting in dry frankfurters that taste unappetizing. To make juicy hot dogs that always have that characteristic snap, set a water bath on the grates and poach them first before finishing them off on the grill.

Why does this work? When a hot dog meets a super-hot grill, the initial shock of high heat causes an influx of steam. This buildup of pressure triggers the natural casing to burst, creating an avenue for the internal juices to escape. This results in a hot dog that's dry and shriveled with a hard, unpalatable casing, rather than plump and juicy with an inviting snap. Conversely, hot dogs that have come up to temperature gently in a water bath before the final grill are primed for that shock of heat, making them less likely to split open when steam develops inside them.

To make the most of this two-stage technique, fill your skillet up with hot water if indoors. Alternatively, for those summer outdoor grilling sessions, use an aluminum foil tray on your barbecue that you can discard after use. Place your hot dogs in the water bath and cover so they can simmer away gently on the cooler side of your oven or grill. Once your frankfurters are hot all the way through, fish them out of the water and place them directly onto the grates, turning them regularly so they can develop an even char without bursting.