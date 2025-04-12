7 Store-Bought Sauerkraut Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Keeping fermented foods in your refrigerator is always a good idea. They can add a lovely tang and saltiness to any dish they touch, and they're generally good for you, to boot. And although there's plenty of love for pickles, kimchi, and kombucha, sauerkraut all too often gets forgotten, relegated to the back of the fridge save for use in a few limited dishes. But no more. Sauerkraut deserves its time in the spotlight as a versatile, approachable fermented food that can be used in so many different ways.

So, after you learn about all the best ways to use sauerkraut in your favorite dishes (like cooking it in smoky bacon fat), you should go to the store to get some sauerkraut for yourself. But which brands are best? I've tasted seven different brands of sauerkraut and ranked them from worst to best, taking texture, saltiness, and funkiness, as well as overall flavor, into consideration. The resulting ranking may not be definitive — after all, everyone has different tastes when it comes to sauerkraut for different uses — but it can help guide you in the direction of a brand you'll love. That way, you can keep experimenting with sauerkraut to find new and flavorful ways to work it into your meal rotation. These are store-bought sauerkraut brands, ranked worst to best.