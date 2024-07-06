The Important Differences Between Kimchi And Sauerkraut

Fermented foods are having a big moment right now, and that means there is no better time to learn what separates two of the most popular options out there: kimchi and sauerkraut. The rise in popularity for fermented foods goes hand-in-hand with the growing attention to things like gut health and microbiomes, but they have been an essential part of the human diet for thousands of years. Not only fermented vegetables but foods like yogurt and miso are integral parts of diets around the globe to this day, and while they may have first been valued for fermentation's ability to preserve food, and then for their health benefits, they also happen to be delicious. Very few foods endure the way that kimchi and sauerkraut have if they don't taste good, after all.

Kimchi and sauerkraut are both fermented vegetable products, but their differences show how similar ideas can diverge across time and cultures. Nobody would see the vibrant color of kimchi or taste its pungent spice and think: This is basically sauerkraut. The variety of umami ingredients that can go into making kimchi varies greatly, whereas sauerkraut maintains a certain austere Eastern European simplicity. But dig a little deeper, and you see similarities too, like how both are used to flavor a huge variety of dishes, from sandwich toppings to roasted meats and hearty soups. They are both real utility players, befitting their shared roles as shelf-stable pantry ingredients.