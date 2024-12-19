The Store-Bought Kimchi Brand You Should Avoid Adding To Your Cart

There are a lot of kimchi brands out there, and the Korean condiment's recent globalization and health food status has made it easier than ever to find. From Costco to Target, and from your local Korean food market to your neighborhood co-op — no matter where you do your food shopping, you can get your hands on a container of kimchi. But you might be surprised to learn that Tasting Table's taste tester's worst ranked kimchi brand comes from one of everyones' favorite places to shop: Trader Joe's. Despite carrying our favorite store bought stir fry sauce and our all-time favorite summer condiment, the dill pickle mustard, Trader Joe's private label kimchi is one thing you should avoid adding to your cart.

Trader Joe's is full of hits, but the brand's kimchi is a definite miss. It might get the job done in a dire scenario, but if you've ever had a good batch of fermented Korean-style kimchi, you'll be disappointed. The flavors of this kimchi are simply not there, with Reddit users calling it a "low battery version of the real deal" and "an insult to OG kimchi." It's more like a quick pickle than an actual hearty batch of fully fermented kimchi, leaving you with much to be desired in the taste department. Some have even suggested that an essential ingredient might've been left out, and while it is vegan (i.e. no fish sauce or shrimp paste for that extra umami), there are way better options out there.

