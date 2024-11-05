Our Favorite Store-Bought Stir Fry Sauce Is A Trader Joe's Classic

In Tasting Table's ranking of eight store-bought stir-fry sauces, Trader Joe's General Tsao Stir Fry Sauce dominated the competition. As diehard food enthusiasts (it's literally our whole thing), we'd love to explain why.

Advertisement

TJ's sprawling selection of store-brand offerings has long captured our hearts and appetites, and this tangy, sweet, spicy, thick sauce is a fantastic representative of the appeal. Noting that the original General Tsao's Chicken was hatched in the 1970s, a description on TJ's website declares, "Trader Joe's General Tsao Stir Fry Sauce is a nod to this sweet and lightly spicy comfort food favorite, bringing you the same bright flavors and satisfying heat that have delighted diners on crispy chicken for nearly 50 years." Right out of the gate, the store sets bar pretty high for its product. Luckily, the sauce rules.

Unlike many other one-note grocery store stir-fry sauces, Trader Joes' General Tsao Stir Fry Sauce is dotted with visible chili flakes for a sweet, slow-burning heat on the back end. Texturally, it's rich and sticky enough to coat veggies and meats in a lush, flavorful draping. It makes a great glaze, a zingy dipping sauce, and (of course) takes any homemade stir-fry to the next level. Plus, as $3.49 for a 12.35-ounce bottle, this impressive condiment is as convenient as it is affordable — a one-stop shop for recreating your go-to takeout meal at home.

Advertisement