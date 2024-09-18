You Only Need 4 Ingredients To Make Any Veggie Taste Like Chinese Takeout

You never completely forget about your favorite Chinese takeout spots — even ones you haven't visited in years. That's because each restaurant does things just a little differently, especially when it comes to the captivating brown sauce that coats those sizzling stir-fried veggies. And while the taste may vary from spot to spot, the best Chinese takeout veggies all have two qualities that are the same across the board: The expertly-browned veggies have a bit of crunch to them, and the delightfully salty and umami-packed sauce that coats them doesn't make the vegetables soggy at all. The best part is that it's super easy to do all of this home, even on a weeknight when time is of the essence.

Once you learn this chef-approved method to ensure a successful stir fry, the trick is to strip down the sauce to just a handful of ingredients. That way, it can easily be used as a springboard to create a more complex coating for your veggies when you have the time. Brian Griffith, executive chef at Nashville's hottest new Chinese-American restaurant, Choy, lays it out for us: "Oyster sauce, garlic, mushroom stock, and ginger."

That's it. That's all you need to keep on hand for the best homemade Chinese takeout veggies. Each ingredient has a job that helps to keep those veggies crisp and flavorful instead of mushy and over sauced. Think of syrupy, salty oyster sauce as the flavor-packed thickening agent here — the glue that holds the family together.