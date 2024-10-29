8 Stir-Fry Sauce Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Stir-fry is a pretty open-ended term these days, as dozens of cultures around the world have explored the simple concept, but it originated in China at least 1,500 years ago. While the dish has evolved and been adapted by the Western world, traditionally it's made in a sizzling wok, often with rice, veggies, and protein. Cooking foods at record speed isn't just about making a quick meal either. High heat helps keep veggies nice and crispy, while evenly distributing the seasonings. This heating technique is an ancient cooking secret, but the stir-fry sauces you use can really make the meal.

There are dozens of options when it comes to saucing up a stir-fry, with recipes originating from a plethora of Asian countries, and others that were only popularized in the States. While variations include anything from chilis to raw garlic, they all share a similar sweet and savory equilibrium. Regardless of the title, most stir-fry sauces contain the same core ingredients, with the most critical being soy sauce and sugar. That duo kicks off the signature savory-sweet flavor profile we often find in a quality stir-fry recipe. A good stir-fry sauce is umami forward with a thick syrupy consistency, perfect for coating veggies and livening up rice.

I went to popular markets to find affordable and delicious stir-fry sauces that allow home cooks to recreate the mouthwatering dish at home. Prices mentioned are accurate as of October 2024 depending on location. Here's how they fared, ranked worst to best.

