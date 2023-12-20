Stir-Frying Veggies Is The Best Cooking Method To Maintain Crispness

From keeping them raw in a salad to roasting them in the oven for deeper umami, there are nearly endless ways to prepare vegetables to ensure you get your daily dose of greens. The numerous techniques give veggies varying textures, but if you appreciate crisp foods, then stir-frying is the way to go. As a refresher, stir-frying is a technique to cook foods at a high heat for a short time with a little oil, which is why the vegetables maintain more crispness compared to other cooking methods.

Crispy vegetables like broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, and mushrooms are all delicious, but the crisp texture is not the only perk of stir-frying. Because stir-frying involves less cooking time, more of the vitamins and minerals will be retained by the veggies rather than coming out with the liquids. The exception to this rule is vitamin C, as stir-frying is thought to decrease its levels in veggies like broccoli. It's also healthier than other cooking methods because you can use less oil or butter. And, because there's less cooking time, you'll be able to prepare (and eat) a meal much faster.