Why You Should Avoid Buying Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

Trader Joe's frozen aisle is known for some frozen fan favorites — like vegetable spring rolls and shiitake mushroom chicken — that rarely disappoint. While customers rave about these popular items for their convenience and taste, there are a few in the aisle you might want to avoid. Unfortunately, Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings miss the mark.

We ranked these dumplings last in our review of Trader Joe's frozen Asian-inspired foods and it's not hard to see why. While these dumplings offer bursts of flavor when they deliver, the inconsistency makes them disappointing. Out of the six dumplings, only a few contained the juicy broth that makes soup dumplings tempting. As our reviewer noted, "Eating these with soup is the only way I'd recommend eating them. This is because my biggest qualm with the dumplings was that they contained hardly any liquid."

Texture-wise, the dumpling wrapper is also a bit hit or miss — sometimes soft, sometimes a little chewy. And while the chicken filling has a decent flavor, it doesn't have that crave-worthy richness you expect from soup dumplings. Compared to authentic ones you'd find at a dim sum spot, these are more like dumplings that fell short of their potential. The $3.49 price tag isn't bad, but with better options like frozen kimbap or mandarin orange chicken in the same freezer, these dumplings might not be your first pick.