The Slicing Trick For The Absolute Best Fried Hot Dogs Is A Game Changer

Hot dogs are a summertime around-the-campfire staple as well as an all-year-round anytime snack. With a bevy of grocery store hot dog brands to choose from, you'll find a tube-shaped meat or plant-based product to satisfy just about anyone's desires. If you've got an adventurous mind and a curious palate, then take a page from the late Anthony Bourdain's playbook, and give fried hot dogs a try. Among the many hot dog hacks you wish you'd known sooner, thinly slicing and frying hot dogs either on the stovetop or in an air fryer might just top the list as the absolute best way to enjoy a hot dog any time of year.

The concept might sound a little odd, but then again, hot dogs themselves have always been a little odd and that's exactly what makes them so beloved. Whether you fancy an all-beef frank, a plant-based version, or a blend of pork and miscellaneous ingredients, this slicing trick will take your fried hot dogs to the next level and beyond. This method takes all the goodness and flavors of your favorite hot dogs and condenses them into a conveniently fried strip. Whether frying in a pan on the stove or adding to your air fryer, thinly sliced hot dogs will make a perfect snack and can also be used as a topping for sandwiches, salads, and more.