The Deep-Fried Hot Dogs Anthony Bourdain Recommended In New Jersey

In "Parts Unknown" Season 5, Anthony Bourdain visited his home state and oozed over the roadside restaurant Hiram's. He was seen reminiscing of days visiting the restaurant with his father and described the old-timey haunt as " my beloved Hiram's."

Since 1932, the hot dog stand has been filling hungry bellies, and the restaurant has remained firmly committed to tradition. The walls of the restaurant are decorated with old photographs and articles, but the hot dogs themselves command the exuberance of visitors. "Some things just shouldn't change," Bourdain said as he doused his plates of hot dogs and relish and fries with condiments squired out of a squeeze container. "I come here to feed my soul," he gushed while picking up another French fry. Bourdain isn't the only one, and this classic Jersey stop consistently delivers by cooking up hot off-the-grill and made-to-order dogs to the preferred level of doneness for each visiting customer.