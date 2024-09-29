What's Actually In Piri Piri Seasoning?

If you're not familiar with Portuguese or South African cuisine, you may not know too much about piri piri seasoning. And yet, this is a tasty blend worth trying, as it's a fantastic way to elevate everything from canned sardines to roast duck.

The piri piri (sometimes referred to as peri peri) blend is, unsurprisingly, centered around the piri piri pepper. It's dried and crushed, then typically mixed with paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder. You'll also generally see herbs like oregano and basil, along with a little salt. From here, however, the components of this seasoning can vary widely. Additional ingredients like cayenne and lemon may also make their way into the mix, along with herbs like thyme or coriander. In some instances, you may even see a little regular or brown sugar. At its core, however, piri piri seasoning is a mixture of spices and herbs, which makes it a tasty choice in a wide range of savory dishes.

Traditionally, piri piri seasoning is used to make dishes like Frango Piri Piri, which deploys the seasoning in a chicken marinade, and Piri Piri Oil, an infused olive oil. It can also be used as a rub for meats or to season anything from fries to soups to pastas.