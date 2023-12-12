12 Ways To Add Flavor To Roast Duck

Many people are intimidated to cook duck and would much sooner choose to roast a chicken than attempt it. The meat is darker, can dry out quickly, and become tough, it needs to be cooked to the right level of "pinkness" on the breast (although if you're roasting a duck whole, you'll have to give up on pink breast meat) and the thick, fatty skin is often hard to render enough to get it crispy. However, with just a few tips and know-how, you can easily roast a chicken without too much effort. With the holidays coming up, it's a great option to make for your family or friends, and takes less time than turkey to cook.

Duck is a type of poultry that can be spiced, sauced, marinaded, and basted with so many flavors that there's definitely a combination that will suit your taste and wow your guests. Its deep meatiness pairs well with warm spices, citrus, wine, herbs, sweetness, and so much more. When looking at the different ways that different cultures add flavor to ducks, you'll realize the possibilities are truly endless. As a home cook and food writer, I've roasted duck countless times and learned from my mom how to make a succulent roast bird according to our cultural traditions. Once I mastered that way, I had the confidence to branch out and experiment with other flavor combinations. These are some of the ways that I've found work best to add flavor to roast duck.