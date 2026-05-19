6 Healthiest Fast Food Chains

Whether your focus on healthy eating is intense, petering, or non-existent, we can all recognize that fast food options don't always scream "nutritious." However, there are some fast food establishments that offer at least a few relatively healthier options on the go. If you're seeking something that feels fulfilling, there are ways to best explore and navigate fast food menus.

With a certificate in Plant-Based Nutrition from Cornell University and 6 years of experience creating meal plans for disease reversal and maintenance, I like to take a positive and inclusive approach to health. That means a shame-free approach that's not all-or-nothing. So, although fast food may have the stigma of being "unhealthy," that doesn't mean you can't dabble and still feel positive about your decisions. So, that being said and in review, there are some things the healthiest fast food chains in the United States have in common.

Many of these fast food establishments serve a spectrum of products, not all of which would fall under a general definition of "healthy." But that doesn't mean that if you're seeking healthy options, you can't go there to dine. Some menu items might fall outside your comfort zone, and others are surprisingly nutrient-dense and delicious. Be selective, aware, and beyond all else, enjoy.