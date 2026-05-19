6 Healthiest Fast Food Chains
Whether your focus on healthy eating is intense, petering, or non-existent, we can all recognize that fast food options don't always scream "nutritious." However, there are some fast food establishments that offer at least a few relatively healthier options on the go. If you're seeking something that feels fulfilling, there are ways to best explore and navigate fast food menus.
With a certificate in Plant-Based Nutrition from Cornell University and 6 years of experience creating meal plans for disease reversal and maintenance, I like to take a positive and inclusive approach to health. That means a shame-free approach that's not all-or-nothing. So, although fast food may have the stigma of being "unhealthy," that doesn't mean you can't dabble and still feel positive about your decisions. So, that being said and in review, there are some things the healthiest fast food chains in the United States have in common.
Many of these fast food establishments serve a spectrum of products, not all of which would fall under a general definition of "healthy." But that doesn't mean that if you're seeking healthy options, you can't go there to dine. Some menu items might fall outside your comfort zone, and others are surprisingly nutrient-dense and delicious. Be selective, aware, and beyond all else, enjoy.
What does healthy mean?
What defines a food as healthy? The latest protein craze? The fibermaxxing fad? Everything raw or keto? Each person – and even each nutritionist – may have their own definition of "healthy", so let's establish one before we dive into the healthiest fast food chains in the United States. During my certification in Plant-Based Nutrition from Cornell University, there was a major focus that came up time and time again: nutrient density. Typically, you can achieve nutrient density by enjoying a variety of real, whole foods with minimal processing. At its most basic, you can often recognize these meals as being colorful and bright, as nutrients are often associated with specific natural colors; for instance, beta carotene foods are often orange, folate foods are mostly green, foods abundant with lycopene are typically red, etc.
It's also important to note that the healthfulness of food is just part of the equation. Nutrient-dense foods can benefit your mental health on a physical level, but a hyper-focus on diet, or following unhealthy dieting practices to achieve a body aesthetic, can be damaging.
If you typically fill your plate with mostly colorful foods, and healthy is your goal, you can certainly indulge in some "unhealthy" foods, unless your doctor has suggested otherwise. Fast food restaurants don't serve an abundance of recognizably healthy meals, which is why it's not recommended to enjoy fast food regularly. However, if you're in a rush, looking for a treat, or just have a hankering for a taco or burger, then I'm here to steer you in the direction of the healthiest options for fast food and how to navigate the menu, if that's what you're seeking.
Taco Bell
One of my favorite options is Taco Bell, because although the ingredients are limited, you can get a balanced, fiber-filled meal with plenty of vegetables. Although burritos and tacos are sometimes stigmatized as unhealthy, it really depends on what fills them. A black bean burrito with rice, chopped tomatoes, lettuce, onions, shredded purple cabbage, a smear of sour cream, and some guacamole is actually a pretty healthy meal in relation to most fast food options. You could enjoy a similar combination in a soft taco shell or in a bowl. The veggie or and Cantina chicken bowl are diverse, flavorful, and balanced with protein, carbs, and fiber. When in doubt, target beans for the healthiest option at Taco Bell.
Yes, Taco Bell's dishes are going to be sodium-rich, like any fast food chain. At the end of the day, it's important to like what you're eating. If you love a beef and cheese burrito, order at the counter instead of the kiosk, and ask the fast food attendee to add some of the afore mentioned veggies for balance. It's not about being perfectly "healthy," but instead about finding an option that works for you, that adds some nutrient density. Taco Bell makes space for such modifications and has quite a few vegetables on the menu to load your meal up with. That's why I've designated it one of the healthiest fast food chains, as long as you're selective about your order.
Jimmy John's
The healthfulness of a sandwich lies on a spectrum. A hummus and roasted red pepper sandwich, and a cheesy fried chicken sandwich with chipotle aioli are two different ballgames. So, when ordering a Jimmy John's sandwich with the intention of healthy eating, you need to be selective. There's plenty of room for customization here, and a plethora of colorful vegetables to choose from. There are even some grilled meats worth exploring. Some processed meats contain high levels of sodium and carcinogenic properties, so target grilled chicken or vegetarian options.
In fact, Jimmy John's has a sub, the Veggie, queued up with avocado, cucumber, lettuce, and tomato ready to go. Alternatively, you could double the veggies, or add cucumber to the Kickin' Ranch Chicken Wrap.You can always swap mayonnaise-based sauces for oil and vinegar (if the flavor aligns), and ask to go light on ingredients that aren't traditionally healthy, like cheese, bacon, or high sodium and fat sauces. The flexibility of Jimmy John's is part of what makes it one of the healthiest fast food chains.
Jimmy John's even has an option called the Unwich, which is in a lettuce wrap instead of a bun wheat wrap. These are healthy choices if you have a gluten sensitivity or are avoiding refined carbohydrates due to glucose spikes (not to be confused with whole carbohydrates, which are a healthier alternative). Again, keep an eye on the sodium intake and drink plenty of water.
Chick-fil-a
Although its flagship product, "The Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich," is deep-fried and not terribly nutrient-dense, there are some options on the menu for those targeting healthier options in the fast food world. No shade to the OG! But the focus of this article is the healthiest fast food chains.
To narrow down the menu items that target a healthier consumption, there is one section that stands out from all the rest: salads. Now, some of these are covered in fried chicken and mayonnaise-based dressings, but they still have much more nutrient variety and density than the majority of the sandwiches.
Notably, the Market salad, which is loaded with blueberries, strawberries, apples, almonds, grilled chicken breast, and granola, topped with an apple cider vinaigrette catches the eye. You can add a grilled chicken or cod fillet, or forgo the animal protein altogether. Just look at all of those colors! Berries are loaded with antioxidants, and the natural fruit sugars come perfectly paired with fiber, so it won't spike your glucose levels like refined sugars do. However, the granola does contain refined sugars, but it can always be omitted.
Similarly, the Spicy Southwest Salad has beans (loaded with fiber and protein), corn, red bell peppers (high in vitamin C), jalapeños (full of capsaicin) and other classically healthy ingredients. Order a Fruit Cup, fruit pouch, or Kale Crunch on the side for added nutrients. In fact, I would rank the Kale Crunch and Fruit Cup sides as just about the healthiest fast food options currently on the market, due to their high antioxidant concentrations. Well done, Chick-fil-A.
Wendy's
Although you might know Wendy's for the irritable Frosty (I like mine topped with crumbled saltines), there are quite a few impressive features on the menu for those seeking healthier options. For the win, Wendy's has a particularly healthy option: the tangy and flavorful apple pecan salad, topped with many minimally refined ingredients. Over a bed of lettuce you'll find grilled chicken, apples (loaded with vitamin C and fiber), pecans (full of monounsaturated fats) Craisins (tones of antioxidants), blue cheese, and a pomegranate vinaigrette. Omit the chicken for a vegetarian option. There are a few other items to choose from in the salad department, which generally contain whole foods, but one of the primary reasons Wendy's made this list of the healthiest fast food choices is the simple baked potato.
For whatever reason, potatoes get a bad rap. Perhaps it's because they're often deep-fried, accompanied by melted cheese, rich sauces, or loaded with butter and bacon. But at the end of the day, a baked potato is healthier than you might have thought, as it is rich with nutrients like vitamin C, low in fat, and high in fiber. Order your baked potato plain as the healthiest option, or with chives and sour cream, which contain less saturated fat than butter. You can also get a side of apple bites, and you know what they say about an apple a day.
The grilled chicken wrap is another moderately healthy option, at least in comparison to other menu options like the fried chicken sandwich or loaded burgers. Although the chili isn't necessarily considered a health food, it does contain quite a bit of nutrients from beans, which are loaded with fiber, iron, and protein.
Subway
Looking to Eat Fresh? Although Subway has received some backlash about claims that its sandwiches are healthy, there are some options on the menu that could constitute a fairly nutritious meal. As ruled by the Irish Supreme Court, the submarine rolls cannot actually be considered bread due to their high sugar content. So, if refined carbohydrates and sugars are not your thing, strip that sandwich and make it a salad.
You can use any of the ingredients available to build your own salad. My recommendation would be all of the vegetables, with the veggie patty or the rotisserie-style chicken, topped with oil and vinegar. Of course, you should customize this to fit your particular preferences, but there are plenty of dressing options and ingredients to fill up your bowl. Subway also offers sandwiches in wraps, which are typically a healthier option than bread, and as long as you're stuffing them with colorful, whole ingredients, it should be relatively healthy (for fast food). Apple slices are Subway's healthiest side dish.
America's largest fast food chain has come a long way from its infamous weight loss commercials. Still, if you're looking for a quick custom lunch or dinner, loaded with vegetables, Subway is an accessible choice.
Del Taco
With fewer healthy options than some of the other fast food chains out there, Del Taco does have one menu item that helped it make the list. The 8 layer veggie burrito contains ingredients such as beans, lettuce, tomato, cilantro-lime rice, guacamole, sour cream, red sauce, and cheddar cheese. All of that is wrapped in a flour tortilla and balances carbohydrates, proteins, and fiber, along with some healthy fats from the avocado.
Along with your veggie burrito, you can order an extra side of guacamole. There is a grilled chicken soft taco, and a few other variations that you could certainly customize by loading up with diced tomato, guacamole, onions, and other vegetables. It's all about customization, so if you can spot ingredients in other menu items that look appealing and healthy, feel free to add them to your order. The more colorful, nutrient-dense foods you add to your plate, the better.