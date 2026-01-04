19 Popular Items From Del Taco, Ranked

Del Taco has been serving tacos, tostadas, fries, and cheeseburgers since 1964. The chain has 572 restaurants sprawled across 19 states, with more than half in California. The fast food chain stands out from others because it has a working kitchen and opts for fresh ingredients in its food. Ingredients like cheddar cheese are grated in-house rather than using the pre-grated stuff; beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo are all made from scratch, too. Chicken and beef patties are grilled right when you order. So, does that translate into the way the food tastes?

Although the selection of items may vary based on region, I wanted to try out some customer favorites. I selected 19 things to consume from all corners of the menu — burritos, tacos, burgers, desserts, and more — to give them the ultimate ranking. I factored in the flavor, texture, appearance, and value as the basis of my critiques. You can learn more about the methodology at the end. Come on this dining adventure with me and get ready to stuff your face and fill your stomach with some eats and sweets.