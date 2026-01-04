19 Popular Items From Del Taco, Ranked
Del Taco has been serving tacos, tostadas, fries, and cheeseburgers since 1964. The chain has 572 restaurants sprawled across 19 states, with more than half in California. The fast food chain stands out from others because it has a working kitchen and opts for fresh ingredients in its food. Ingredients like cheddar cheese are grated in-house rather than using the pre-grated stuff; beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo are all made from scratch, too. Chicken and beef patties are grilled right when you order. So, does that translate into the way the food tastes?
Although the selection of items may vary based on region, I wanted to try out some customer favorites. I selected 19 things to consume from all corners of the menu — burritos, tacos, burgers, desserts, and more — to give them the ultimate ranking. I factored in the flavor, texture, appearance, and value as the basis of my critiques. You can learn more about the methodology at the end. Come on this dining adventure with me and get ready to stuff your face and fill your stomach with some eats and sweets.
19. Caramel cheesecake bites
I love sweets and desserts, so it can be hard to disappoint me. That's why I'm shocked that the caramel cheesecake bites sucked, for lack of a better word. I placed my order and waited for them to be made, so they came out nice, hot, and fresh, but that's pretty much where the positives end. They look like an egg roll from the outside, which is fine.
After taking a couple of bites, I hadn't gotten a "cheesecake" note, just mouthfuls of crisp breading. I eventually found it tucked in toward the bottom of the roll. This dessert is mainly the crispy roll with a nominal amount of tangy cheesecake filling and even less caramel. It hardly delivers on any of the flavors that it's supposed to, and worse yet, the price is toward the higher end of the spectrum at $4.69. There are way better menu items for less. Skip this!
18. Epic carne asada steak Cali burrito
I live in Southern California (San Diego, to be specific), so I'm no stranger to a California burrito. Del Taco's spin, called the Epic carne asada steak Cali burrito, is extremely lackluster. At first glance, it's a huge burrito, but it's at least 50% fries once you take a few bites. The burrito is supposed to have grilled carne asada steak, fries, cheddar cheese, bacon, chipotle sauce, and sour cream.
I taste a hint of chipotle and cheese for richness, but any other elements are overshadowed by the sheer amount of somewhat soggy fries. The carne asada has a strange, chewy, unpleasant texture, unlike anything I'd typically get from my area. At $9.99, this is the highest-priced item I purchased and far too pricy for something mainly comprised of fries. I'd rather patronize a local taco or burrito shop for a California burrito with a more balanced filling. While not much better than the caramel cheesecake bites, at least the flavor of the Cali burrito improved with salsa.
17. Carne asada steak fries
Shocker — we have another carne asada item toward the end of the ranking. I would not opt for any of Del Taco's carne asada options again, as the carne asada steak fries suffered the same unappetizing chewiness as the above burrito. I'm not the only one who thinks so, as other reviewers say the company's carne asada has gone downhill in recent months.
This creation combines fries with the steak, cheddar, "savory secret sauce," guacamole, and tomatoes. While the rest of the fry toppings give it a leg up in the ranking compared to the burrito, it has other issues besides the meat; the guac is a touch gray, likely from oxidation, and the $7.99 price is high. I wouldn't get this again, but at least everything but the carne asada was decent.
16. Deluxe chili cheddar fries
The Deluxe chili cheddar fries come with the namesake fries, beef, chili, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, onions, and tomatoes. We have another fry concoction toward the end of the list merely because the price of these fries is a little elevated for what you get. This is kind of a spoiler, but the plain fries are wonderful and a good price, so there's not enough chili on here to justify the cost.
The fries here also face oversalting (you can clearly see that in the bottom left fry), which makes the potato base difficult to eat. While these are certainly better than the carne asada fries, I want more of the beefy-tomatoey chili. After you eat the chili-covered fries, you're left with plenty of soggy, salty fries without a topping.
15. Beer-battered fish taco
The beer-battered fish taco has its share of fans, so don't throw tomatoes at me just yet. Unlike the previous picks that rank low because of poor quality and funky textures, this ranks toward the end merely because I have a lot better options at a better price in my area. For $3.29, I could get multiple fish tacos on taco Tuesday at some of the local joints near me, so this isn't a good value (for me, specifically).
That said, this is quite delicious with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, secret sauce, corn tortilla, and a juicy lime to squeeze over the top. The fish batter is crisp while the wild-caught Alaskan pollock itself is a hair small. I want more fish to be proportionate to the amount of batter. Overall, this has a better flavor and delivery than anything thus far, but the price and amount of fish set it back.
14. Grilled chicken taco
Chicken is a hit or miss protein for me, as it can be tendon-y or have a woody texture that gives me the ick. Luckily, Del Taco's chicken hardly had any textural issues. The chicken is tasty, and the price is right, making it one of the least expensive options that I tried. But there's not a whole lot else that makes it impressive.
I can appreciate Del Taco's fresh ingredients as the cheese and crunchy lettuce play their part to make the taco more interesting, but there's an abundance of soft tortilla compared to how much filling (aka chicken) there is. The grilled chicken taco is fine (good even), but not good enough to go any higher against some of the flavorful, captivating options we're about to cover.
13. Del Dorado chicken Crunchtada
I'm a big tostada fan and love anytime my mother-in-law makes them; a fast food version is incomparable, but the Del Dorado chicken Crunchtada is a tasty option as a stand-alone item. The crunchy corn tostada acts as the base, which is topped with grilled chicken, salsa roja, spicy Jack cheese, beans, pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and some sour cream.
Del Taco's beans are flavorful and made fresh, while the marinated chicken is a delight to eat. The jalapeños bring a bit of briny, spicy crunch to round out the creamy flavors. It's somewhat loaded, but I want a bit more chicken and beans to make it a better deal for the price. This tostada is slightly improved over the grilled chicken taco because it has more intrigue in terms of flavors and textures.
12. Bacon Double Del Cheeseburger
Cheeseburgers have been part of Del Taco's menu for over 60 years, so I was interested to give one a taste. There's the classic Double Del Cheeseburger and then this one with bacon. The burger's texture is soft and easy to eat without being chewy or gristly — big win. I like the fresh lettuce and melty cheese, and the burger sauce rounds it out. But a few things hold it back from moving up in the ranking.
First, the appearance is a bit sloppy and sad in comparison to the stacked burger on Del Taco's website. The two wee tomato slices don't offer much, and the bacon comes in the form of teensy crumbles. I had to peel back the bun just to check if there was any in there. It isn't as bacony as it should be, so I'd recommend the standard Double Del Cheeseburger next time.
11. 8-layer veggie burrito
Like the previous burger, the appearance holds this burrito back. Where are the layers? I get it, I'm not actually expecting clear layers like in the website image, but it's still hard to distinguish the eight supposed elements in the burrito: Beans, cilantro lime rice, guac, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red sauce, and sour cream. If they're there, they're minimal.
The beans and cheese are excellent as always, but there's not enough of the other stuff to pinpoint them — except for the sour cream, which cools the burrito down. The price, for $5.59, is very competitive compared to other burritos in my area, but the fillings are bare. I'd pick this over the burger, but better burritos are coming up.
10. Chocolate shake
I hadn't tried the shake options at Del Taco before, so I was itching to give them a try. The chocolate shake leans toward the middle of the ranking because it was tasty but not a standout.
I could see the worker put the chocolate sauce into the mixer, ensuring a chocolatey flavor. The shake is thick and rich, with that distinct chocolate syrup taste. It gets the job done, but the flavor is a smidge light, as you may be able to tell from the overall color of the shake. As a big chocolate fan, I'd prefer a more prominent chocolate taste, but it's fair for a fast-food milkshake. It delivers what it promises, but doesn't shine compared to the next option.
9. Crinkle cut fries
Fries are classic, and every fast food chain has its own version of the fried spud. I've had many fries in my lifetime and have had the Del Taco ones numerous times to boot. For the most part, they are excellent (something many loyal patrons agree on) — minus the oversalting in the chili fries below. At their best, they are piping hot with a marvelously crisp exterior and soft potato-y inside, with enough salt to give them flavor but not make them taste like you took a sip of ocean water.
The crinkle-cut fries have terrific ridges to dunk in your shake or scoop up some beans from your burrito. It doesn't hurt to add these to your order just to munch on. The only reason they rank ninth is that the rest of these items have more flavor and oomph.
8. Chipotle chicken roller
Don't be fooled by the close-up; the chipotle chicken roller is somewhat small — but that makes sense for the approachable price. It's part of the value menu, and you can get original, ranch, or chipotle variants. These flavorful morsels have a delicious chipotle sauce that envelopes each bite, ensuring a smoky, creamy profile makes it onto your chicken.
It's simple, but the soft tortilla, smooth cheese, and well-made chicken result in a pleasant dish. It's barebones in its offerings, but at least all the textures and flavors work together and come at a top-notch price. I understand we can only get so much chicken for the cost, but I still wanted more, as there's a portion of tortilla that has no filling. At least the next pick is slightly more dynamic.
7. Queso loaded beef nachos
The queso loaded beef nachos come with beef, crunchy house-made tortilla chips, the always delicious beans, queso blanco, sour cream, tomatoes, and lightly pickled jalapeños. This Del Taco option is moderately loaded and faces the same issue as many items I tried, where the toppings are somewhat light. I can understand the need to make a profit, but as a consumer, I still desire more food for the cost. The chip-to-topping ratio is very unbalanced, leaving me with plenty of salted non-covered chips by the end of the meal.
Critiques on value aside, I can admit this is thoroughly delicious. The beef is thoroughly seasoned with that perfect texture without any gritty bits. The queso blanco is rich and salty, while the jalapeños give heat to the otherwise creamy dish. If this had more beans, ground beef, and queso blance to round out the toppings and coat the chips, this could have ranked in the top four.
6. Mini cinnamon churros
Did I just find a Disneyland churro dupe (one of the park's must-have snacks)? Tastes like it. These cinnamon and sugar-coated bites came out wonderfully hot. You receive two mini churros for $1.99, which is an incredible deal compared to Disneyland's churro and even Del Taco's poorly-made, expensive caramel cheesecake bites. The exterior is crunchy, while it retains that mildly gooey interior that's similar to Disney's — except it's smaller and a little crunchier.
The cinnamon sugar settles into the ridges, coating every single molecule; it leaves your fingers perfectly coated in a messy but finger-licking worthy combination. The mini cinnamon churros deliver on all fronts, giving it a lead over the queso (slightly) loaded beef nachos. If you order them, though, eat them right away because the warmth is half the experience. While the churros are worthy of ordering, I'd still pick any of the following because they offer more dimension.
5. Bean and cheese burrito with red sauce
The bean and cheese burrito with red sauce makes it in the top five because it has a stellar value and great flavor, making it one of the more affordable options and burritos on the list. It has Del Taco's housemade beans, which I find so tasty and adequately seasoned.
The beans also have an appealing texture — a mix of mashed and whole frijoles to offer a pleasant mouthfeel as you chew. This bare-bones burrito is made well and with tasty ingredients, and that's sometimes all you need. The red sauce is a little acidic, but the creaminess of the cheese mellows it out.
4. Combo beef and bean burrito
I'd select the combo beef and bean burrito over the bean and cheese with red sauce because it has more going for it with the ground beef. It's literally the same thing with the "zesty red sauce," cheese, tortilla, but it has the addition of the company's seasoned meat. This meaty component makes it all the more filling.
While more expensive than the aforementioned burrito, you get a heartier dish that makes it worth the fee. I've already talked about my high praise for the beef and beans, so it's safe to say this is a scrumptious choice for your visit to Del Taco.
3. Strawberry shake
Del Taco's strawberry shake came with a fruity surprise: Real chunks of strawberry. I'm not the only person impressed, as many online reviews say the shakes, strawberry in particular, are incredible. I'm so glad I listened to the regulars and ordered it.
The strawberry flavor is prominent with scrumptious fruit chunks swirled throughout. The shake's consistency is thick and decadent, while those berry bits offer a touch of mouthfeel and dimension. The sizing varies, too; some are small and not too noticeable, while others you have to actively suck through the straw. I'd pick this over any dessert I tried. The price is right, and the flavor is even better.
2. Del Dorado chicken quesadilla
The Del Dorado chicken quesadilla, made with grilled chicken, spicy Jack cheese, salsa roja, and a flour tortilla, left me impressed and thoroughly satiated. I've tried the company's plain value quesadilla a couple of times, and that was severely lackluster. This is much more interesting and worth the price because it's flavorful with a gooey, irresistible cheese, hearty marinated chicken, a side of guacamole, and a huge serving of sour cream.
The chicken delivers a quality flavor and texture like it usually does, while the thick, melted cheese brings richness that's only intensified with the guac and sour cream duo. The tortilla's crisp exterior adds sturdiness to hold everything together. I'd happily get this again, but my next pick wins out because of its value and reliability.
1. Bean and cheese burrito with green sauce
The bean and cheese burrito with green sauce receives the top position because the green makes all the difference. It enhances every bite with a slight tanginess, turning basic (but well-made) Del Taco ingredients into a burrito you can't help but devour. I don't want to rehash anything about the beans; you already know my feelings about them, as they're incorporated into many of these dishes. So, it really boils down to the scrumptious sauce that permeates each bite, without the need to use any of Del Taco's salsa packets to offer added flavor.
The satisfying flavor and incredible price ensure this dish receives the top marks out of everything I tried. If I'm going to Del Taco, I will order one, if not two, of these every time.
Methodology
I made my selection of Del Taco items based on Reddit threads talking about favorite items, as well as my personal experience frequenting the brand for years. I visited Del Taco three days in a row just to space things out and ensure I had time to taste, write notes, and take photos of each item without affecting the freshness. I mainly based my ranking on the taste, texture, looks, and overall value of the items.
For taste, I wanted a seasoned, flavorful bite, where all advertised ingredients made their presence known — items that delivered on these ranked higher than those that didn't. For texture, I sought balanced, well-cooked ingredients that were not chewy or hard to eat. Appearance was a factor, as some things were plated and executed better than others. Lastly, value played its part because a handful of items simply didn't deliver (some or any of) the aforementioned qualities, making it a poor value for the price, while others were scrumptious and an excellent value to give it a higher position. Pricing was accurate at the time of writing.