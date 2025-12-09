8 Absolute Best Restaurant Chain Quesadillas
Quesadillas appear on countless menus, from taco trucks' whiteboards to drive-through screens. All kinds of restaurants have gotten in on the act, with fast food joints, sports bars, and casual Mexican spots all serving filled-and-folded tortillas. Restaurant chain quesadillas are a dime a dozen, and it's highly likely you've bitten into one that's too waxy, too soggy, or lacking in flavor. With such a simple recipe, every element of the quesadilla is critical. All it takes is a lifeless filling, a limp tortilla, or bland seasoning for a quesadilla to become forgettable, or worse — memorably unappetizing.
A great quesadilla is more than just a side; it takes center stage. Each bite should be a tantalizing collision of textures, as the crispy shell gives way to a burst of cheesy queso. As straightforward as this dish can be — a tortilla, melted cheese, and fillings ranging from beans to meats — it's also versatile and can take many forms. If you order a quesadilla in Mexico City, for instance, don't expect there to be cheese inside unless you specifically request it. This dish can be a complex symphony of flavors and fillings, or a simple song that acts as a gooey foundation for guacamole, salsa, and sour cream.
So which restaurant franchises will satisfy your quesadilla craving? We've rounded up the eight best chain restaurants for quesadillas. Their inclusion on our list was based on the quality of the ingredients used, the recipes (with extra points for unique or novel combinations), and, when possible, our own taste buds. For quesadillas we were unable to try ourselves, we checked what diners were saying on social media and review websites.
Moe's Southwest Grill
Moe's Southwest Grill is probably best known for its burritos, particularly the intimidatingly chunky "Homewrecker." Living near a Moe's, I quickly learned that this Atlanta, Georgia-based chain has a special way with quesadillas. In addition to exceptionally friendly service — as a matter of policy, every customer is greeted with a "Welcome to Moe's!" — there always seems to be an emphasis on ingredient quality and freshness.
Moe's stands out because it offers both standard and hard-to-find fillings. The latter impressed us, especially the innovative Adobo Chicken quesadilla and the specialty Chicken Club quesadilla (with grilled chicken, bacon, and chipotle ranch). However, the slow-cooked Beef Brisket quesadilla was truly unforgettable – juicy, perfectly seasoned, and the ideal partner for melted cheese. When available, Moe's also offers a Beef Barbacoa quesadilla, featuring a slow-cooked beef filling spiced with adobo, chiles, and other flavorful seasonings.
Del Taco
Launched in Southern California in 1964, Del Taco has since expanded to 15 states with nearly 600 locations. While tacos headline the menu of this fast-casual Mexican chain, there are also several enticing quesadilla options. Admittedly, the standard quesadillas seem a little basic, featuring cheddar cheese and a house-made green sauce that can be augmented with marinated, grilled chicken. Luckily, that's not all it offers.
Del Taco is on this list thanks to its New Del Derado quesadilla, which is part of a recent line of Del Derado chicken items. It's a clear upgrade, replacing the cheddar cheese with spicy Monterey Jack. It also adds tangy, grilled, marinated chicken drenched in roasted salsa roja, made with tomatillos, chipotle adobo sauce, and jalapeño peppers. It's little wonder that this recipe has gained traction. From Facebook to Reddit, customers have been gushing about the new Del Derado offerings, with many calling the quesadilla their favorite item of the range.
El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco is another chain that started in Mexico but has made a mark in the U.S. Since opening its first location north of the border in Los Angeles in 1980, it has exploded into a chain of nearly 500 locations, mostly in Southern California. As the name implies, chicken — grilled, marinated in citrus spices, and cooked over an open flame — is central to this chain's identity. And that's excellent news for quesadilla lovers, as both options here truly excel.
Now, we haven't had a chance to taste El Pollo Loco's quesadillas, but if the recipes and reviews are any indication, it's our loss. On a flour tortilla, the Creamy Chipotle Chicken quesadilla combines spicy jack cheese and chicken breast slathered in guacamole and a smoky, tangy chipotle-mayo sauce. If chipotle isn't to your taste, there's also the Salsa Verde Chicken quesadilla, which features a creamy avocado-based salsa.
Both quesadillas have garnered praise and earned fans among the El Pollo Loco faithful. Customers from Instagram to Facebook love the flavor combinations, the satisfying meltiness, and the delicious sauces. Clearly, these quesadillas are worth trying.
Bubbakoo's Burritos
In terms of size and reach, the other restaurant chains on this list may eclipse Bubbakoo's Burritos, but it's still growing. Since opening its first location in New Jersey in 2008, this fast-casual chain has expanded to nearly 100 locations across 15 states, with most dotting the East Coast, Southeast, and Midwest. Though it could be seen as a younger sibling in the Mexican fast-casual family, Bubbakoo's has asserted itself, particularly with its quesadilla options.
One way that Bubbakoo's Burritos excels is by being unique and experimental, from its recipes to its sauce offerings, and the Crispy Chicken Bacon Sriracha Ranch quesadilla is arguably one of the most memorable dishes on this list. The crispy fried chicken pairs well with the bacon, but it's the sriracha ranch sauce that takes this quesadilla to the next level. Each mouthful was juicy and satisfying — a little sweet, slightly spicy, and entirely delicious.
Like some others on this list, Bubbakoo's also offers a Crispy Cheese Birria quesadilla. Birria is traditionally prepared beef, slow-cooked in a chili-infused sauce. This filling is topped with crispy cheese, adding a more complex texture and flavor profile that absolutely delighted us. When we ordered both of these options to share, there was almost no talking (our mouths were too full), and the quesadillas seemed to disappear in the blink of an eye.
Chili's Grill & Bar
Chili's specializes in Southwestern and Tex-Mex cuisine, while emphasizing an array of familiar favorites as part of its casual, pub-fare-focused approach. For quesadilla fans, this chain has two delicious options. Though they might not be the most innovative items, each surprised us with its rich flavor and texture. Because the menu is so vast, we didn't expect to be converted by Chili's quesadillas; however, we were pleasantly surprised from the first bite.
Leading the way is the Chicken Bacon Ranch quesadilla, with its crispy, deep-fried chicken; salty, fatty bacon pieces; and generous layering of ranch, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Juicy and wet almost to a fault, this option was a favorite at our table and didn't last long. We also were struck by the Brisket quesadilla, with slow-cooked beef and jalapenos adding spice balanced by a sweet, tangy barbecue sauce. We aren't alone; judging by the TikTok buzz, there's genuine enthusiasm and passion for these dishes.
Chipotle
When it comes to Mexican American dining, Chipotle ranks among the most well-known, widespread options. According to recent market analysis, this restaurant chain is still seeing revenue growth in 2025, and holds nearly 7.5% of the total fast-casual dining market share. When it comes to quesadillas, though, there is a catch, due to Chipotle's inconsistent online ordering system. You can't order quesadillas off the menu inside the physical locations; however, they are available for pickup or delivery. As with the beloved burritos and bowls here, we were impressed with the ingredients, recipes, and customizability of what was on offer.
Like other fast-casual restaurants, Chipotle lets you pick proteins and fillings, and you can mix and match ingredients to craft your quesadilla. For a more standard snack, we thought the carnitas (Mexican slow-cooked pulled pork) and fajita veggies (peppers and onions) complemented each other well. A vegetarian protein option — sofritas, made from shredded tofu, pureed peppers and vegetables, and spices — was also a welcome sight; as far as we could tell, no other restaurant on this list offered this option.
When you order quesadillas online, Chipotle also lets you choose sauces on the side. Guacamole is the obvious and reliable choice, but for melty, cheesy goodness, consider the signature Queso Blanco. This cheese sauce blends aged Monterey Jack and cheddar with poblano, chipotle, and serrano peppers to create a savory, spicy dip for every mouthful of quesadilla.
Baja Fresh Mexican Grill
Like Bubbakoo's Burritos, Baja Fresh Mexican Grill is a little more under-the-radar. There are about 80 locations of this fast-casual spot, most of which are in Southern California and the Southwest. With quesadillas, this restaurant keeps it simple, at least at first glance. Since you can only choose between cheese, carnitas, steak, and grilled chicken fillings, there are fewer options than at some other chains. However, it's the craftsmanship of the quesadilla and the bounty of delicious sauce options that push Baja onto this list.
Let's start with the sauces. Along with your more standard choices — pico de gallo, salsa rojo, and salsa verde (red and green salsa) — there are some surprising salsa varieties available. Salsa Baja is a dark-colored salsa negra that gets its color and much of its tang from roasted peppers and tomatoes. There's also a mango salsa, and a salsa molcajete — a chunky, fire-roasted dip made in a stone mortar and pestle.
We didn't get a chance to sample Baja Fresh's quesadillas, but we found them to be some of the most highly rated among customers. Time and again, from Grubhub reviews to social media, people raved about qualities we know make for great quesadillas: crunchy crusts, melty cheeses, and delicious ingredients.
Qdoba Mexican Eats
Since its founding in Denver, Colorado in 1994, Qdoba has exploded onto the fast-casual dining scene with its Southwestern flair. We consider it one of the top Mexican restaurants, and like others on this list, its locations are set up for quesadilla success. Restaurants feature extensive and delicious sauce options, including a melted sharp queso that, like Chipotle's blanco sauce, is perfect for dipping. Alongside more standard filling options like steak or brisket, specialty quesadillas pepper the menu.
It's the latter that most impressed us, specifically the QuesaBirria quesadilla. The filling is birria — that hearty, spiced, beef stew from Jalisco, Mexico — with cheese folded in. What you get is a chunky, irresistible cross between a quesadilla and a taco. Whether it's more taco or quesadilla doesn't really matter at Qdoba because it's absolutely delicious. When we ordered it, each bite was a juicy, rich, sensory journey. This quesadilla didn't last long at our table.
Methodology
To determine what qualifies as the best restaurant chains for quesadillas, we relied on several factors and assessed each item in stages. The first step was to assess the quality of ingredients and recipes for all the options. When possible, we relied on personal experiences with the restaurants, and managed to personally taste this dish at Chipotle, Moe's, Chili's, Bubbakoo's Burritos, and Qdoba. For the others, we determined how diners were reacting to the food by looking at social media websites (such as Facebook and TikTok), review sites like Grubhub, and relevant Reddit posts. Ultimately, we sought to find restaurants that created crunchy, craveable, and truly memorable quesadillas.