Why Some Moe's Southwest Grill Diehards Think The Chain Still Makes The Best Burritos Around

Moe's Southwest Grill is our favorite Mexican restaurant chain, outranking other chains in both quality and freshness. It's also one of America's favorite Mexican chains, giving Taco Bell and Chipotle a run for their money. And diehard fans think the chain makes the best burritos around.

Chipotle and Moe's are both fresh, never frozen fast food chains, but a recent Reddit post comparing the two has Moe's prevailing superiority in cleanliness, service, customization, and consistency. The reviewer writes, "I've been going to my local Moe's for years now and the burritos are always perfectly identical." A TripAdvisor review complimented the generosity of ingredients, stating, "After my many toppings, [the burrito] was so big I had to eat it with a fork ... one of the best burritos I ever ate." Customers also complimented the variety of different toppings and sauces Moe's had, which also outshone Chipotle. One Redditor wrote, "Moe's offers white meat chicken, mushrooms, cilantro, and chipotle ranch dressing. Since Chipotle seems to lack these ingredients, I will always prefer Moe's."

Moe's fans also include chefs with more culinary knowledge than your average customer. In an interview with different chefs on their favorite burritos for Eat This, Not That!, Chef Kyle Taylor of HE COOKS says, "The ingredients are fresh, the build is intentional, and there's a nostalgia to the whole thing." To that effect, many everyday customers also mention the nostalgia factor playing a role in their loyalty to Moe's and its giant burritos.