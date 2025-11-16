Why Some Moe's Southwest Grill Diehards Think The Chain Still Makes The Best Burritos Around
Moe's Southwest Grill is our favorite Mexican restaurant chain, outranking other chains in both quality and freshness. It's also one of America's favorite Mexican chains, giving Taco Bell and Chipotle a run for their money. And diehard fans think the chain makes the best burritos around.
Chipotle and Moe's are both fresh, never frozen fast food chains, but a recent Reddit post comparing the two has Moe's prevailing superiority in cleanliness, service, customization, and consistency. The reviewer writes, "I've been going to my local Moe's for years now and the burritos are always perfectly identical." A TripAdvisor review complimented the generosity of ingredients, stating, "After my many toppings, [the burrito] was so big I had to eat it with a fork ... one of the best burritos I ever ate." Customers also complimented the variety of different toppings and sauces Moe's had, which also outshone Chipotle. One Redditor wrote, "Moe's offers white meat chicken, mushrooms, cilantro, and chipotle ranch dressing. Since Chipotle seems to lack these ingredients, I will always prefer Moe's."
Moe's fans also include chefs with more culinary knowledge than your average customer. In an interview with different chefs on their favorite burritos for Eat This, Not That!, Chef Kyle Taylor of HE COOKS says, "The ingredients are fresh, the build is intentional, and there's a nostalgia to the whole thing." To that effect, many everyday customers also mention the nostalgia factor playing a role in their loyalty to Moe's and its giant burritos.
More perks that customers love about Moe's
Burritos aren't the only reason that Moe's has garnered a large fan following. Unlike many Mexican chain restaurant competitors, Moe's is a restaurant chain that offers free appetizers. One Redditor wrote, "Moe's gives you free chips and salsa that will forever win me their business." The salsa bar at Moe's has various options that run the gamut from red and green salsas to creamy jalapeño ranch. So you can fill up on chips and salsa while you watch your burrito getting made in front of you. While it might not be free, Moe's queso is another major source of praise from Redditors, with one writing, "No one's queso can compare to Moe's, it's liquid white gold." Other details, like a wide variety of sodas at the soda fountain and free lemons and limes, are even more reasons customers love Moe's. Moe's also has cheap burrito deals on Mondays that include a burrito, queso, and a drink for under $10.
While Moe's certainly has its share of naysayers, it's still a beloved chain for the majority, judging by its expanding locations. The bottomless appetizers and enormous portions make customers feel like they are getting more bang for their buck, but the flavorful sauces, fresh ingredients, and friendly customer service are the real draw.