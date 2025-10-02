The Worst Mexican Chain Restaurants, According To Customers

There are more than 52,000 Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants in the entire U.S., per IBIS World. Further data from the Pew Research Center, conducted in 2024, found that 11% of American restaurants serve Mexican-style dishes, and a whopping 85% of counties in the U.S. are home to at least one Mexican restaurant. All of this is to say: Mexican food is a big deal in America.

Because of all of this competition, it's important for Mexican chain restaurants to stand out to customers by offering the best food and service in the industry. The chains on this list? Well, that seems to be the opposite of what they're doing.

According to customers, the restaurants listed below have some serious red flags. They're failing to offer tasty food at reasonable prices, and perhaps even worse? Many are also failing to keep their dining areas clean, too. Keep reading to find more about the worst Mexican chain restaurants in the U.S., based on commentary found across social media and review sites.