9 Items You Should Avoid Ordering From Chipotle

Chipotle is the place where you can get a dish that's perfectly customized to your taste. There's no need to settle for a specific menu item when you can dictate every ingredient that goes into your bowl, burrito, or tacos (although the latter isn't a great deal). This may make you feel like every item is fair game, but there are plenty of them that you're better off avoiding. These items may not always taste good, aren't always very fresh, and sometimes don't offer a very good value.

We've compiled a list of the items that aren't worth ordering so you know what to skip — though, of course, your Chipotle order is ultimately up to you and your preferences. However, after you arm yourself with this knowledge, you may just find that your next Chipotle experience is your best one yet.