9 Items You Should Avoid Ordering From Chipotle
Chipotle is the place where you can get a dish that's perfectly customized to your taste. There's no need to settle for a specific menu item when you can dictate every ingredient that goes into your bowl, burrito, or tacos (although the latter isn't a great deal). This may make you feel like every item is fair game, but there are plenty of them that you're better off avoiding. These items may not always taste good, aren't always very fresh, and sometimes don't offer a very good value.
We've compiled a list of the items that aren't worth ordering so you know what to skip — though, of course, your Chipotle order is ultimately up to you and your preferences. However, after you arm yourself with this knowledge, you may just find that your next Chipotle experience is your best one yet.
Carnitas
There are few types of meat, particularly at Mexican restaurants, that are better than carnitas. This juicy, slow-cooked pork makes for an excellent protein, but it may not be the best thing to order at Chipotle. According to a Quora user who claimed to work as a kitchen manager at Chipotle, the carnitas are incredibly fatty. Sure, pork tends to be on the fattier side, but the richness of this meat may be too much for some diners. Another user who claimed to be a grill chef at the chain said on the same thread that the carnitas contain "insane amounts of fatty meat." The user shares that the meat is pre-cooked before it arrives at the location, so you may not be getting the freshest meat either.
Although carnitas tend to be quite flavorful, you may not get that experience at Chipotle. In fact, the former kitchen manager said that "it's the most bland thing on the menu," which is probably not what you're expecting from carnitas. There are better protein options to choose from at the fast casual chain.
Any burrito
We like burritos just as much as the next person, which might make you wonder why we suggest not ordering one at Chipotle. After all, shouldn't it be exactly the kind of place you can count on for a good burrito? But if you want to get the most bang for your buck, you're probably better off asking for a bowl instead. That's because you'll get more food in the bowl. This will allow you to maximize your meat and veggies instead of just getting carbs from the tortilla.
That doesn't mean that you can't enjoy a burrito from Chipotle, though. If you're craving one but want to make sure you're getting the best possible value, order a burrito bowl and ask for a burrito-sized tortilla on the side. Yes, you'll have to construct the burrito yourself, but you'll get a lot more food than if you ordered a burrito right from the start.
Beans
Rice and beans is one of the greatest food combos to ever exist. Even on their own, the duo creates a filling, and satisfying meal. You can also add a few extra ingredients on top and elevate rice and beans. But just because it's a classic combo that you can make at home whenever you're looking for a simple meal doesn't mean you always have to order beans with your rice at Chipotle. In fact, sometimes we prefer to skip the beans entirely when we visit the chain.
Unfortunately, the texture of Chipotle's beans isn't always ideal. The beans are sometimes undercooked, leading to an unpleasant al dente texture that can really affect the overall texture of your bowl or burrito. We've found that the beans can sometimes be overcooked as well, which gives them a mushy texture that makes a subpar burrito bowl. Just know that you're sort of rolling the dice when it comes to bean quality at Chipotle, so order accordingly.
Guac ... if you're ordering your Chipotle to go
These days, with restaurant prices seemingly constantly on the rise, it's always a good idea to look for ways to make your favorite takeout dishes cheaper. After all, takeout isn't about the experience — it's about getting a tasty, filling meal onto the table without having to do a ton of prep work yourself. That doesn't mean, though, that you shouldn't do anything at home. And when it comes to your to-go Chipotle order, it might just make sense for you to add guac when you get home. You're paying a serious upcharge for Chipotle guacamole when it's something you can add quite easily to the dish with very little effort on your part.
It only takes five minutes to whip up this crave-worthy guacamole recipe, which features all those iconic flavors you know and love. If you wanted to be even lazier, though, you could always buy a container of prepped guacamole at your local grocery store. Either way, it's going to be cheaper, and you can add as much guac to your bowl as you want.
Barbacoa
We've already explained why the carnitas can be hit or miss at Chipotle, but what about the barbacoa? Unfortunately, barbacoa falls under the same category, and it's not exactly our favorite protein available at Chipotle. Sometimes, you may order the barbacoa and find it to be as juicy and fresh-tasting as it can be. Other times, it may be too fatty or cooked poorly, making you regret your protein decision. This is exactly why we don't suggest ordering it from Chipotle.
According to a Quora user who claims to be a grill chef at Chipotle, the barbacoa is quite fatty. They said that "there are literally frozen blocks of orange-colored fat [in the barbacoa] that I mistook for carrots when I first started working there." A Reddit user explained exactly why it can be a tricky protein to order: "It's either the most flavorful beefiest tasting piece of meat you had ... or a disgusting glob of fat and connective tissue." Of course, you can always take the chance and try the barbacoa anyway, but you have to accept that you might not be getting amazing quality every time.
A bowl with only one type of meat
You're probably wondering why you shouldn't just order one type of meat from Chipotle. After all, isn't that basically a standard order? Well, yes, and if you only like one type of meat from Chipotle or are craving more of a uniform flavor in your meal, then by all means, stick with one type of protein. However, if you're interested in more variety in your bowl or burrito, try asking for two half-orders of meat. That way, you get to experience a wider range of flavors in a single dish — it's one of our all-time favorite Chipotle hacks.
And it's not just about variety, either. In fact, some customers have found that they actually receive more meat overall if they opt for this half-and-half method over the standard single scoop of meat. So, whether you're extra hungry or you're just craving a dinner with a bit more variety, make sure to order two proteins instead of one.
Sofritas
One thing that we love about Chipotle is that it has a few vegetarian options, including the (sometimes questionable) beans and sofritas, the latter of which may be one of the most beloved vegetarian ingredients of them all. But alas, they're just not the best thing on the menu. Staff have said that there's something off about the texture of sofritas, and as Chipotle patrons, we agree. Often, it seems like the sofritas are mushy and watery instead of crispy like you'd expect from well-cooked tofu.
Sofritas simply aren't one of the more popular options on the menu, which means they may be sitting around for longer. Therefore, you run the risk of getting older food that's not as fresh as it could be. You should definitely keep these drawbacks in mind the next time you consider ordering the sofritas at Chipotle.
An un-mixed burrito
If there's anything that you should know about Chipotle's burritos, it's that they tend to be big — like, really, really big. That's great when you're super hungry and you're looking for a filling meal, but sometimes, a burrito that's too large ends up with pockets of rice, beans, meat, or veggies that haven't mixed well with the other ingredients. If you want a nice mix of all the different burrito components in every mouthful, you may be left feeling disappointed that half of your burrito is just rice and tortilla.
This is why we suggest asking for a mixed burrito. It's just what it sounds like: The staff will mix all the ingredients in the burrito together before wrapping it up. That way, the flavors are much more evenly distributed. Unless you like getting those flavorless pockets of single ingredients, we recommend not ordering your burrito unmixed.
Fajita veggies
Compared to other fast food and fast casual restaurants out there, Chipotle is a pretty solid option when you want to eat out, but you still want to get some veggies in your meal. There are so many plant-based toppings to choose from at the chain that will guarantee you get a meal filled with bold colors and fiber. But not all the vegetables at Chipotle are created equal. Sometimes, the fajita veggies can be a bit overcooked, which can make them a little too crunchy and burnt-tasting. Of course, this is dependent on the location and who's making the fajita veggies, but it's something we've noticed more than once.
If you're ordering from Chipotle and getting it delivered or simply picking it up, it may not be the best idea to opt for the fajita veggies, as they may be too crispy or too soggy. Alternatively, you can order your bowl, burrito, or tacos in person and take a look at the fajita vegetables' doneness before you decide whether you want to add them to your order.
Methodology
We selected these items based on personal experience and a consensus of online reviews. Some of the items on this list may not be bad in every situation or at every Chipotle location, but we would exercise caution in ordering them if you want to ensure a good meal. The main reason these items made the list is because they don't offer you the best bang for your buck, aren't consistently delicious across Chipotle locations, or simply aren't the best the chain has to offer.