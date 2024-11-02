The 14 Ingredients You Need To Level Up Rice And Beans

When times are tough, you may have to cut back on your favorite splurge items at the grocery store. Luckily, there is a food combination that is inexpensive, healthy, and delicious. It's beloved across cultures and stands the test of time. It can be a main course or side dish and is easily dressed up using spices and sauces. Say hello to your old favorite dynamic duo: rice and beans. I guess you don't have to introduce yourself, as you've likely indulged in this hearty, filling, and starchy combo many times throughout your life. And although it doesn't wreak "gourmet," there are a few simple ingredients you can use to upgrade your rice and beans. This can help create variety if you intend to enjoy them more than once a week. You can also experiment with spices and sauces from different cultural cuisines.

Advertisement

As a plant-based chef and recipe designer with a Cornell certification in plant-based nutrition, I enjoy lengthy, complex recipes with ingredients I can hardly pronounce. However, nobody has endless time on their hands or an endless budget, so rice and beans make it into my diet on a weekly basis, if not more often. Don't get me wrong. I would never dare eat plain rice and beans. When it comes to any base, it's all about the flavor, so it's time to explore some simple ingredients to upgrade this healthy and classic combination.