What's The Cheapest Meal You Can Buy At Chipotle?
As far as fast casual options go, Chipotle is a strong contender for top dog. Not only does it have a decent spread of fresh ingredients and a whole host of secret menu items, but it provides the biggest bang for your buck. Even in an economy of ballooning prices, Chipotle remains relatively affordable and filling. But if you are really looking to pinch some pennies while filling your belly, what's the absolute cheapest meal Chipotle has to offer that still provides the most food? Most likely, that's going to be a burrito bowl.
Now, this answer might change a bit depending on where you live because the cost of meat and produce isn't the same nationwide. The bowl is just your starting point. However, we're not just looking at the cheapest menu item here (that would probably be the chips). We're looking at the cheapest and most bountiful meal. Obviously you can order a single quesadilla for less, but when you're paying dine-out money for a single item, is it really worth it? Or would you rather have a hefty bowl that can potentially last you a couple of meals?
How to maximize your Chipotle savings
Chipotle is known for its various cuts of steak, and the stuff is pretty dang good. Unfortunately, it can also be expensive. Instead of splurging on barbacoa, stick with a cheaper protein like chicken or pork. Fortunately, Chipotle is known for its well-seasoned meats, so you can't go wrong even if you choose something leaner. If your aim is getting the maximum amount of mileage out of your order for the lowest possible price, you should also skip the fancier (and less filling) additions like guacamole and focus on carbs instead. That means no skimping on the rice or beans and potentially getting extra of both. This is one of the key points to stretching your meal out.
Don't forget to download that online ordering app and sign up for Chipotle rewards too. When you use the app, you can see in real time how much your chosen toppings add or subtract to the total cost of your meal. It's a low-pressure, easy way for you to browse at your own pace. With the rewards program, you will get access to exclusive deals and savings that can help you shave a few bucks off of your meals. Be sure to avoid the guacamole upcharge with this shared burrito bowl order, and claim your free guacamole and chips on your birthday. Now that's a sweet, sweet deal.