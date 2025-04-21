What's The Cheapest Meal You Can Buy At Chipotle?

As far as fast casual options go, Chipotle is a strong contender for top dog. Not only does it have a decent spread of fresh ingredients and a whole host of secret menu items, but it provides the biggest bang for your buck. Even in an economy of ballooning prices, Chipotle remains relatively affordable and filling. But if you are really looking to pinch some pennies while filling your belly, what's the absolute cheapest meal Chipotle has to offer that still provides the most food? Most likely, that's going to be a burrito bowl.

Now, this answer might change a bit depending on where you live because the cost of meat and produce isn't the same nationwide. The bowl is just your starting point. However, we're not just looking at the cheapest menu item here (that would probably be the chips). We're looking at the cheapest and most bountiful meal. Obviously you can order a single quesadilla for less, but when you're paying dine-out money for a single item, is it really worth it? Or would you rather have a hefty bowl that can potentially last you a couple of meals?