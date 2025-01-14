Avoid The Chipotle Guacamole Upcharge With This Shared Burrito Bowl Order

With a bit of luck, you'll leave Chipotle with guacamole for two. But, on the off-chance it doesn't work, is there another guac hack to put into play? Free guacamole and chips at Chipotle is one all-time favorite; just detour to your nearest store on your birthday to score this free side. Watch out for promotions on the Chipotle Rewards app, too; the chain celebrates everything from National Avocado Day to National Burrito Day with regular food giveaways. The best way to frequently score free guacamole is to stay in the loop — patience is a virtue, and it's all about knowing when to pounce.

Depending on the store, the standard guac upcharge is around $2.50. It's interesting that it varies by location despite Chipotle's refusal to franchise; it's believed that the company uses menu prices to offset high business costs in certain areas. The logic tracks — it's reasonable to believe that rent in New York costs more than in Iowa. But as consumers, keep it in mind when deciding which store to visit. Customers have reported rates varying even within the same city.

You could always prep your own guac if you're feeling particularly creative. The secret is in the recipe; just buy the absolute best ingredients for restaurant-quality guacamole and add as much as you'd like to your burrito bowl. Refrigerate the DIY sauce in an airtight container and consume it within one to two days for the tastiest results.

