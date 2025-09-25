This Basic Taco Bell Item Isn't Worth The High Price Today

The Taco Bell menu is always a wild place. Perhaps more than any other fast food chain, Taco Bell has focused on creating viral menu items and other innovative ideas to bring in customers. But that is only half of the chain's genius. The other half is its commitment to keeping a meal really, really cheap. Fast food prices are rising steeply across the board, but somehow Taco Bell has managed to keep slinging giant 3-item, 1500-calorie meal boxes for less than $7. A deeper look at the menu, however, shows that some items have slowly crept into overpriced territory, and perhaps none more so than the Soft Taco Supreme.

That's right, nowadays the Soft Taco Supreme falls squarely on the list of overpriced fast food items to avoid. Prices, in general, have gone up at Taco Bell quite a bit in the past few decades, but the current price for the Soft Taco Supreme stands out as a bit ridiculous. A standard soft taco from the chain features a flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, and shredded cheese, and goes for around $1.89 these days. When you upgrade to the "supreme" version, that price jumps up to about $2.99, and the only additions are a few diced tomatoes and a squeeze of sour cream. In other words, you are paying $1.10 (an extra 58%) for those meager additions. It simply is not worth it.