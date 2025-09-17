Avoid Ordering These 9 Overpriced Fast Food Items
Fast food is getting expensive, and it's hard not to notice. What was once the go-to for quick, affordable meals has started to feel like a splurge. According to a Finance Buzz analysis, average fast food prices have jumped between 39% and 100% between 2014 and 2024 (inflation rose only 31% during that same period).
Gone are the days of the true dollar menu. Instead, we now have rotating "value menus" with smaller portion sizes and carefully crafted family meal deals, each designed to win over your limited fast food spending money. For roughly 3 in 4 American families, fast food no longer automatically means cheap. LendingTree reports the average fast food meal costs $11.56, based on prices of a typical meal from five popular chains in the 50 largest metro areas. And because prices vary by location, you could be paying even more than that where you live. That's why it helps to be strategic about your order.
Some menu items are still a great deal, but others are shockingly overpriced for what you actually get, whether it's skimpy portions, lower-quality ingredients, or lackluster taste. To help you get the most out of your next drive-thru run, we rounded up nine fast food items that just aren't worth the price plus better alternatives that deliver more food (and flavor) for your money.
Avoid: Shake Shack hamburger
Shake Shack has built its reputation on fresh, high-quality smashed burgers. But that quality comes at a premium price that can make even a quick lunch feel like a splurge. A single-patty hamburger costs nearly $8 at Shake Shack, and a double will run you close to $11 before tax. Considering Shake Shack's patties are on the smaller side, most diners agree you need two patties to feel satisfied.
While lettuce, tomato, onion, and Shack Sauce are included at no extra cost, add-ons like crispy onions, avocado, or bacon will bump the price up even further. Crinkle-cut fries are only available in one size and cost roughly $4.59, while a shake can easily set you back $6 or more, meaning a "simple" meal can cost nearly $20 per person. Social media is full of complaints about spending sit-down restaurant prices for what still amounts to fast food.
By comparison, In-N-Out, another chain known for its fresh ingredients and made-to-order burgers, offers a single burger for less than $4. For roughly the price of one Shake Shack double, you could order a triple with cheese at In-N-Out or grab a burger, fries, and a medium drink. That's a lot more food for the same cost. It's no wonder that Shake Shack regularly gets called out on social media for being too expensive. A 2024 study from Preply that analyzed online reviews ranked Shake Shack among the most overpriced fast food chains in the country. If you're on a budget, this is one chain worth skipping or at least saving for a rare splurge.
Avoid: Raising Cane's The Box Combo
Raising Cane's has a loyal fan base, and its simple menu of chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, and signature Cane's Sauce has earned near-cult status. But in recent years, fans have noticed prices climbing fast, and many say the Box Combo, once a budget-friendly favorite, no longer feels like a good deal. The Box Combo costs about $10.99. If you're feeding a family, dinner can easily top $50, which starts to rival the cost of a casual sit-down restaurant.
With four chicken fingers, a handful of fries, a slice of Texas toast, and a small side of coleslaw, you would think at least it was a filling meal. However, some customers have noticed portions of the chicken fingers and the fries are no longer as filling as they used to be. Another common complaint? The coleslaw. Many Raising Cane's fans admit they either skip it, throw it away, or swap it for extra toast or fries, a substitution the chain allows in the Box Combo meal.
If you're truly on a budget, though, you may want to skip Raising Cane's altogether. A bag of frozen chicken tenders, store-brand crinkle-cut fries, and a loaf of Texas toast will cost under $25 at most grocery stores and be enough to serve filling portions for an entire family or solo dinners with a really hearty appetite. While nothing can truly replicate Cane's Sauce, you can find copycat recipes online and come pretty close for pennies per serving.
Avoid: Taco Bell soft taco supreme
During the '90s, Taco Bell was practically synonymous with cheap, filling, Mexican-inspired fast food. It was the spot where you could grab a satisfying meal for pocket change. But today, some of Taco Bell's menu items are priced more like a casual dining splurge than a budget-friendly option. Take the soft taco supreme, for example. A soft flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream costs about $2.69. Add premium toppings like guacamole, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, or jalapeños, and the price climbs even higher. By comparison, in 1992, a taco supreme cost just 79 cents.
The problem is that one taco isn't enough to make a meal. Order three tacos, and you're looking at over $8 before tax and drinks, with many locations charging over $12 per person. That's not much less than a sit-down Mexican restaurant, where you'd likely get free chips and salsa and a heartier taco. It's no wonder social media users frequently vent about Taco Bell's rising prices, lamenting the loss of its reputation as the go-to spot for affordable fast food.
If you're set on Taco Bell, the value menu offers more filling options like burritos, nachos, and flatbreads for a similar price. Or consider ordering a taco party pack, which drops the per-taco price slightly. For frequent Taco Bell fans, downloading the Taco Bell app is a must as it offers rotating rewards, free items after certain purchases, and occasional exclusive bundles that can make the cost of a full meal feel a little more like the old days. And if you're feeding a family, a local taco shop or casual Mexican restaurant might still deliver a fresher, more filling meal for the same or an even lower cost.
Avoid: McDonald's 10-piece Chicken McNuggets
McDonald's chicken nuggets have been a fan favorite for decades, but in 2025, the 10-piece order has become one of the most overpriced menu items on the board. The average price is now $5.79 for 10 nuggets, which is nearly 58 cents per nugget, and that's before adding fries, a drink, or extra dipping sauces. By comparison, Burger King offers 10 nuggets for around $2.99, making the McDonald's price feel particularly steep. And if you're ordering for a family, the cost of multiple 10-piece boxes can add up fast, rivaling the price of casual sit-down restaurant appetizers.
Social media users regularly call out the shrinking value of the McNugget meal, with some joking that you could buy a whole rotisserie chicken for that price (Costco earns praise for its $4.99 rotisserie chicken). For a better deal, McDonald's regulars recommend ordering the 20-piece nugget box, which averages $7. The price per nugget drops by nearly half, making it a far better value especially for groups or families willing to share. Leftover nuggets reheat well in an air fryer or oven, so nothing has to go to waste.
For those who visit the chain often, the McDonald's app is essential. It frequently features rotating deals like $1 large fries, 99-cent burgers and chicken sandwiches, or BOGO nugget offers that bring the price down to something budget-friendly. But if you're walking in and paying full price for the 10-piece McNuggets, you're likely paying too much for too little, as the 10-piece nuggets are one of the clearest examples of how fast food inflation is hitting consumers' wallets.
Avoid: McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese
The McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese may seem like a classic, tasty choice and for good reason. It's one of the few burgers on the McDonald's menu made with fresh, never-frozen beef, which gives it that signature juicy bite. But while it delivers on flavor, the price is steep for a single burger. At an average cost of $5.39, it's actually more expensive than the iconic Big Mac ($5.29) and just shy of the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese ($5.89), which offers twice the meat and a much more filling experience.
Although the Quarter Pounder is not a small burger by any means, the cost can add up quickly, especially if you're buying for multiple people. Turn the sandwich into a medium combo and you're looking at nearly $12 for one meal. And that's before you add extra toppings, sauces, or an upgraded drink. For a family of four, a simple McDonald's stop can easily approach $50, which starts to feel more like casual dining prices than fast food convenience.
If you're craving a burger but want to stretch your dollar, consider ordering a McDouble or double cheeseburger. Both offer a similar flavor profile, are consistently satisfying, and cost under $5. These are a much more digestible deal for budget-conscious diners who still want that classic McDonald's taste.
Avoid: Five Guys Little Hamburger
Five Guys is famous for its fresh, made-to-order burgers and unlimited toppings, but its Little Hamburger is one of the least cost-effective items on the menu. The Little Hamburger costs an average of $4.59 for a single smashed patty, no fries, no drink. By comparison, the regular hamburger with two patties is $6.39, meaning you get double the meat for just $1.80 more. Even the bacon cheeseburger, one of Five Guys' more premium options, is about $7.79 and still feels like a better deal considering the added toppings.
If you're already spending over $4.50 for one burger patty, it makes sense to spend slightly more for a much more filling meal. Plus, leftover Five Guys burgers reheat surprisingly well. Just remove the toppings, wrap the patty in foil, and warm it in the oven or air fryer.
Of course, fries are an additional cost at Five Guys, with small orders around $3.40 and large orders closer to $6. The good news? Its famously generous fry portions are perfect for sharing, which helps offset the price. But if cost is your top priority, Carl's Jr. offers a comparable burger experience at a lower price point. Its California classic double cheeseburger costs around $6, comes fully dressed with toppings, and won't leave you feeling like you paid too much for too little. Bottom line: Skip the Little Hamburger and either upgrade to the regular at Five Guys or head to Carl's Jr. for a better value.
Avoid: Subway Oven-roasted Turkey Footlong
Subway's Oven-roasted Turkey Footlong used to feel like a reliable, reasonably priced lunch option, but unfortunately those days are long gone. The once-famous $5 Footlong is now a distant memory, replaced by 6-inch sandwiches for $6-$7 and Footlongs creeping into the double-digit range. On average, an Oven-roasted Turkey Footlong costs $9.49, and that's before add-ons like bacon, avocado, or extra meat, which can push the price well past $15 even without chips or a drink.
Worse yet, customers are frustrated with what they're getting for the price. Social media is full of photos showing Footlongs with barely any turkey, leaving people calling them bread-heavy disappointments and not worth the price. The chain has also faced scrutiny over its ingredients in recent years, including a lawsuit questioning the contents of Subway's tuna and controversy over Subway's bread ingredients, leaving some consumers wary of paying a premium for sandwiches that don't always deliver on quality. While Subway does allow generous customization with vegetables and sauces, no amount of extra lettuce can make up for a skimpy main ingredient, especially when multiple subs for a family can quickly add up to $40 or more.
If you love the idea of a loaded sub but hate overpaying, you can recreate the experience at home. Buy deli turkey, cheese, fresh bolillo rolls, and your favorite vegetables, and you can make four or five hearty sandwiches for less than the cost of two Subway Footlongs. For road trips or busy days when convenience is key, consider Jersey Mike's. While its regular turkey and provolone sub cost about $13.65, it is packed with meat and flavor and will actually leave you satisfied.
Avoid: Arby's crispy chicken sandwich
Arby's crispy chicken sandwich may look appealing on the menu, but its price tag is a major drawback. With the sandwich's average cost of $6.49, you're paying a premium for a single fried chicken filet with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun, no fries or drink included. That's closer to the cost of Chick-fil-A's deluxe chicken sandwich combo meal, which averages $8.15, while its deluxe sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and cheese alone is less than $5. Another fast food chain with a reputation for juicy, flavorful chicken, Popeyes' charges an average of $5.49 for its chicken sandwiches.
Not only is the price of Arby's chicken sandwich more expensive than similar fast food chicken sandwiches, many consumers have been disappointed with the portion and quality of Arby's chicken sandwich. Social media reviews frequently call out Arby's chicken sandwiches for lacking the flavor punch and quality that competitors deliver at a lower price point. And unlike the chain's roast beef sandwiches, which are often included in promotions, the crispy chicken sandwich is rarely discounted. Most Arby's deals focus on 2-for-$7 roast beef sandwiches or sliders, leaving few opportunities to save money on this overpriced menu item.
If you're craving a chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, Burger King, or Carl's Jr. all offer more satisfying options at a lower price. And if you're already at Arby's, consider swapping to a roast beef sandwich, which delivers better value for your dollar. The crispy chicken sandwich is ultimately a splurge for what you get, and it's one of the easiest items to skip if you're trying to stretch your fast-food budget.
Avoid: Arby's Roast Beef Slider
Arby's Roast Beef Slider may be small, cute, and convenient, but it's one of the least cost-effective items on the menu. At an average price of $2.29, the slider contains only a small portion of roast beef and a single slice of cheese, which is hardly enough to satisfy anyone with a normal appetite. Ordering three sliders, which is a typical meal, will run you close to $7. That's more than a full-size Classic Roast Beef Sandwich, which costs around $5.59 and contains significantly more meat.
When sliders were closer to $1, they were a fun way to sample different flavors or add a snack to your meal, but at today's prices, they no longer make sense as a main course. The value simply isn't there. Customers often leave wishing they had just ordered the bigger sandwich.
If you want the most food for your money, skip the slider altogether and go for the Classic Roast Beef or Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich. These options deliver far more meat per dollar, and if the portion is too large, you can always save half for later. Arby's also runs frequent promotions, like two sandwiches for $7–$8, which makes sticking to the full-size menu items even more appealing. If you like the idea of sliders for portion control or sharing, limit yourself to one and add a small curly fry or side salad to round out the meal. Or try making sliders at home. You can easily buy deli roast beef and slider buns for a fraction of the price and make a dozen mini sandwiches yourself. For a true copycat meal, pick up some Arby's-branded sauces and french fries at your local grocery store.
Methodology
There are a lot of factors that go into choosing not only what to order at a fast food restaurant, but which restaurant to visit in the first place. For some, it's all about convenience — the closest location, how quickly the food is ready, or what type of cuisine is available. For others, the decision comes down to price and value: which meal stretches your dollar the furthest compared to nearby options.
To build this list, we combined real-world insights with menu research. We dug into social media forums to see which fast food orders customers consistently call out as overpriced. Then, we reviewed menus from major chains, comparing prices to portion sizes, ingredients, and overall quality. The goal? To highlight menu items that might leave your wallet feeling lighter than necessary and offer suggestions for what to order instead if you want the most food (or best quality) for your money.
While value is subjective, this list was created with practicality in mind. Using my experience as both a fast food consumer and a mom, I weighed whether each item's cost makes sense given its portion size, ingredients, and shareability. I also considered that many diners are willing to pay a bit more for real ingredients or options that work well for groups and families.