Avoid Ordering These 9 Overpriced Fast Food Items

Fast food is getting expensive, and it's hard not to notice. What was once the go-to for quick, affordable meals has started to feel like a splurge. According to a Finance Buzz analysis, average fast food prices have jumped between 39% and 100% between 2014 and 2024 (inflation rose only 31% during that same period).

Gone are the days of the true dollar menu. Instead, we now have rotating "value menus" with smaller portion sizes and carefully crafted family meal deals, each designed to win over your limited fast food spending money. For roughly 3 in 4 American families, fast food no longer automatically means cheap. LendingTree reports the average fast food meal costs $11.56, based on prices of a typical meal from five popular chains in the 50 largest metro areas. And because prices vary by location, you could be paying even more than that where you live. That's why it helps to be strategic about your order.

Some menu items are still a great deal, but others are shockingly overpriced for what you actually get, whether it's skimpy portions, lower-quality ingredients, or lackluster taste. To help you get the most out of your next drive-thru run, we rounded up nine fast food items that just aren't worth the price plus better alternatives that deliver more food (and flavor) for your money.