Why Shake Shack's Prices Are So High For Fast Food
Sometimes it feels like you can't leave the house without dropping at least $50 on anything you do. Getting a cup of coffee is so darn expensive due in part to Robusta coffee bean prices being at an all-time high and a citrus shortage is affecting orange juice prices, causing brands like Tropicana to head toward bankruptcy. Craving a hamburger and French fries from a fast food joint? You're going to need a second mortgage just to afford it, especially if your go-to for some crinkle-cut fries and a cheeseburger is Shake Shack.
In comparison to other fast food joints, Shake Shack's menu prices are ridiculously high. Some people might argue that this is for good reason because Shake Shack is known for using top-tier ingredients, all-natural meat products, and fresh-made orders, but others can't justify spending $8 on a single fast food hamburger. Another explanation for Shake Shack's high menu prices could be that items are made to order, not mass-produced and sitting around waiting to be sold. The restaurant has come a long way since its days as a simple hot dog cart on the streets of New York City, and, with its geographical growth, menu prices have grown, too.
Even for better quality, Shake Shack's high prices are hard to ignore
It varies by location, but in some states, just a hamburger and French fries at Shake Shack can run upwards of $12. At a dine-in restaurant like Texas Roadhouse or even Chili's, a hamburger and fries for $12 doesn't sound too bad, but for a fast food chain, it's a different story. A McDonald's hamburger only runs for about two or three bucks and a Burger King Whopper is between $4 and $5, not to mention value menu burgers that come even cheaper. It can be hard to stomach spending so much on a single menu item when you know the drive-thru across the street has the same thing for so much cheaper (even if Shake Shack's burgers do rank higher than both McDonald's and Burger King burgers).
A study conducted at the end of 2024 based on American consumer reviews ranked Shake Shack as the most expensive/most overpriced fast food restaurant in the country -– yikes! Following Shake Shack, Five Guys and Sugar Factory came in second and third place, which isn't entirely surprising. Technically, Shake Shack classifies itself as a "fast-service" restaurant and not truly "fast food," but when you're paying those high prices, it's hard not to wonder if you're also being billed for simply entering the restaurant.