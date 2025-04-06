Why Shake Shack's Prices Are So High For Fast Food

Sometimes it feels like you can't leave the house without dropping at least $50 on anything you do. Getting a cup of coffee is so darn expensive due in part to Robusta coffee bean prices being at an all-time high and a citrus shortage is affecting orange juice prices, causing brands like Tropicana to head toward bankruptcy. Craving a hamburger and French fries from a fast food joint? You're going to need a second mortgage just to afford it, especially if your go-to for some crinkle-cut fries and a cheeseburger is Shake Shack.

In comparison to other fast food joints, Shake Shack's menu prices are ridiculously high. Some people might argue that this is for good reason because Shake Shack is known for using top-tier ingredients, all-natural meat products, and fresh-made orders, but others can't justify spending $8 on a single fast food hamburger. Another explanation for Shake Shack's high menu prices could be that items are made to order, not mass-produced and sitting around waiting to be sold. The restaurant has come a long way since its days as a simple hot dog cart on the streets of New York City, and, with its geographical growth, menu prices have grown, too.