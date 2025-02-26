The Top-Name Orange Juice Brand That Could Start Disappearing From Store Shelves

Tropicana receives a majority of its oranges from Florida, the state that grows the most oranges in the country. In the last few years, Florida has been battered by hurricanes that not only devastated human lives but the lives of crops, too. When Hurricane Milton wreaked havoc on the west coast of Florida in 2024, it destroyed about 70% of the citrus groves in the state. Citrus greening disease also ravaged a significant portion of Florida's citrus crops, causing the plants to produce fewer and more acidic oranges, while also leaving the groves more susceptible to damages from major storms. In the past two decades, Florida's production of healthy, usable citruses has dropped by over 90%.

For decades, Tropicana has worked with harvesters to cultivate millions of citruses, but earlier this year Alico (one of Tropicana's biggest citrus suppliers) closed its doors in the Sunshine State, putting an even bigger strain on Tropicana. On top of environmental factors, it appears that consumers are simply less interested in "sugary" orange juices, preferring pressed juices and "healthier" options instead. Despite Tropicana's attempts at reviving the brand, profits are still low, which could ultimately lead to bankruptcy. If Tropicana disappears, so might Naked Juice, since it's owned by the Tropicana Brands Group. Again, we're not encouraging panic buying, but we're also not saying it's a bad idea in this particular circumstance.