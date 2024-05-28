Popular Naked Juice Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best

Naked Juice is one of the most easily recognizable beverage brands on the market. Its rectangular bottles come in a variety of flavors made with an array of fruity concoctions and medleys. While you'll find classic options like strawberry banana and the popular Green Machine, you'll also find myriad beverages that cater to different needs, including high-protein smoothies and lower-sugar options — all of which are made to satisfy the craving for something refreshing and nourishing on a hot day.

These juices are a great option for folks who are looking to get a hefty dose of fruit (and sometimes vegetables) in before noon. But, some of these flavors could also make excellent additions to a mimosa or early-afternoon spritzer. I sampled some of Naked's most popular juices, smoothies, and beverages, and ranked them on several factors — including how well the actual taste corresponded to the label, the texture of the beverage, and its overall drinkability. I wanted a juice that was refreshing, and something that could be enjoyed throughout the day.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.