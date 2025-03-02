How To Reheat McDonald's Nuggets For The Absolute Best Results
Since their introduction to the masses in 1983, Chicken McNuggets have been a massive success at McDonald's. The crunchy handhelds have inspired an ever-growing lineup of sauces, a toy line, and plenty of hacks, both by adding McNuggets to sandwiches and combining sauces. While McNuggets are arguably best enjoyed right from a McDonald's bag when they've been freshly fried, there are ways they can be reheated and enjoyed.
But which is the best way? A microwave is arguably the quickest way to get the job done, but it may result in uneven cooking and soggy nuggets. Ideally, those who reheat nuggets want them to be crunchy, crispy, and ready for dipping, just like when they're ordered. To do that, the absolute best way is with an air fryer.
Those who use air fryers regularly know they can be used for just about anything, including reheating foods like pizza and burritos. Chicken McNuggets can also be reheated in just a few minutes. Simply place them in a 350- to 375-degree Fahrenheit air fryer for around six to seven minutes, making sure to flip them halfway through and checking them occasionally to prevent burning.
Air fryer tips and other ways to reheat Chicken McNuggets
Reheating McNuggets in an air fryer is quick and easy, but there are a few tips to keep in mind to get them just right. The first is to preheat the air fryer to allow for even cooking. The second is to space the nuggets apart in the fryer so they all can be thoroughly reheated.
But what if you don't have an air fryer? While an air fryer is the best option, home cooks who want a reheated batch of nuggets can put them in a pan without oil and flip them about every 30 seconds or so as you hear them sizzle. McNuggets can also be reheated in an oven. Baking them in a preheated 400-degree Fahrenheit oven for 20 minutes makes them extra crispy and ready for eating and dipping once again.
Reheating McDonald's iconic chicken nuggets ultimately comes down to preference. For quick, easy results, a microwave will suffice. But for the best, reheated crispy nuggets, taking a few minutes to let them warm up in the air fryer will make them feel and taste like they were just ordered from a drive-thru.