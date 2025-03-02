How To Reheat McDonald's Nuggets For The Absolute Best Results

Since their introduction to the masses in 1983, Chicken McNuggets have been a massive success at McDonald's. The crunchy handhelds have inspired an ever-growing lineup of sauces, a toy line, and plenty of hacks, both by adding McNuggets to sandwiches and combining sauces. While McNuggets are arguably best enjoyed right from a McDonald's bag when they've been freshly fried, there are ways they can be reheated and enjoyed.

But which is the best way? A microwave is arguably the quickest way to get the job done, but it may result in uneven cooking and soggy nuggets. Ideally, those who reheat nuggets want them to be crunchy, crispy, and ready for dipping, just like when they're ordered. To do that, the absolute best way is with an air fryer.

Those who use air fryers regularly know they can be used for just about anything, including reheating foods like pizza and burritos. Chicken McNuggets can also be reheated in just a few minutes. Simply place them in a 350- to 375-degree Fahrenheit air fryer for around six to seven minutes, making sure to flip them halfway through and checking them occasionally to prevent burning.