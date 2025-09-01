Taco Bell's '90s Value Menu Would Break The Internet Today
Taco Bell has long had a reputation as an affordable way to grab Mexican-style food on the go. However, the chain has not been immune to inflation, and many customers have noted the price increases that Taco Bell has made in recent years. In times like these, people often look back fondly on old menus, remembering the prices of items long ago. This is particularly true for Taco Bell patrons in the 1990s, when the chain used to offer a $0.59, $0.79, and $0.99 menu, each with several beloved items.
Most of the items on Taco Bell's value menu from the '90s are still available today, allowing us to see exactly how much more expensive they have gotten. While prices may vary slightly based on location, they are much more pricey across the board. For instance, a crunchy taco was available on the $0.59 menu, while it costs $1.99 today – a whopping $1.40 increase. In the '90s, you could have gotten three Soft Taco Supremes ($0.79 each) for the price of one today ($2.69). The then-$0.59 Cinnamon Twists have gone up over 250% in price ($1.49).
How today's value menu compares to the '90s
While Taco Bell offers plenty of cheap options today, the prices simply do not compare. The cheapest item is the Cheesy Roll-Up at $1.29, which is simply cheese inside a tortilla. Compare this to the chicken soft taco, which used to be on the $0.99 menu and had chicken, cheese, and vegetables for $0.19 less. The Loaded Beef Nachos are also included on today's value menu but cost $2 more than the Supreme Nachos of yesteryear.
While minimum wage has increased since 1990, the numbers are still not proportional. According to the Department of Labor, the minimum wage in 1990 was $3.80, while today it is $7.25. This is only about a 91% increase, a far cry from the nearly 300% increase that menu items like the nachos and Soft Taco Supreme have seen. This means that even with inflation factored in, you were certainly getting more bang for your buck off the '90s menu than you are today. Needless to say, the return of the old value menu would send shockwaves through today's consumers. For now, though, budget-conscious customers may have to settle for menu hacks or try recreating Taco Bell items at home.