Taco Bell's '90s Value Menu Would Break The Internet Today

Taco Bell has long had a reputation as an affordable way to grab Mexican-style food on the go. However, the chain has not been immune to inflation, and many customers have noted the price increases that Taco Bell has made in recent years. In times like these, people often look back fondly on old menus, remembering the prices of items long ago. This is particularly true for Taco Bell patrons in the 1990s, when the chain used to offer a $0.59, $0.79, and $0.99 menu, each with several beloved items.

Most of the items on Taco Bell's value menu from the '90s are still available today, allowing us to see exactly how much more expensive they have gotten. While prices may vary slightly based on location, they are much more pricey across the board. For instance, a crunchy taco was available on the $0.59 menu, while it costs $1.99 today – a whopping $1.40 increase. In the '90s, you could have gotten three Soft Taco Supremes ($0.79 each) for the price of one today ($2.69). The then-$0.59 Cinnamon Twists have gone up over 250% in price ($1.49).