The Cheapest Vs Most Expensive Meal On Taco Bell's Menu

Taco Bell is the fast food joint home to some classic Mexican-inspired items that people can't get enough of. It also acts as the perfect late-night spot or a place to get some crunchy snacks in a quick amount of time.

With its cravings value boxes and cheap burritos, the restaurant has always been known for being on the more affordable side. A lot of its affordability comes from its use of ingredients that aren't expensive to begin with.

But, as fast food costs continue to grow, we wanted to take a look at what the most expensive meal was and what the cheapest meal was so that you can weigh your options for your next Taco Bell visit.

The most expensive meal at Taco Bell is the two chicken chalupa supreme combo (the most expensive individual item was its cantina chicken quesadilla). The least expensive meal currently is the luxe cravings box (although it's limited edition), while the cheapest individual item is the cheesy roll up.