The Cheapest Vs Most Expensive Meal On Taco Bell's Menu
Taco Bell is the fast food joint home to some classic Mexican-inspired items that people can't get enough of. It also acts as the perfect late-night spot or a place to get some crunchy snacks in a quick amount of time.
With its cravings value boxes and cheap burritos, the restaurant has always been known for being on the more affordable side. A lot of its affordability comes from its use of ingredients that aren't expensive to begin with.
But, as fast food costs continue to grow, we wanted to take a look at what the most expensive meal was and what the cheapest meal was so that you can weigh your options for your next Taco Bell visit.
The most expensive meal at Taco Bell is the two chicken chalupa supreme combo (the most expensive individual item was its cantina chicken quesadilla). The least expensive meal currently is the luxe cravings box (although it's limited edition), while the cheapest individual item is the cheesy roll up.
Chicken items cost more
Most of Taco Bell's expensive items lie within its chicken products. This includes its new and popular cantina chicken menu, which was released in March of 2024. The cantina chicken is slow-roasted, shredded chicken with extra seasoning and flavor. Its higher quality shows in Taco Bell's prices. The most expensive quesadilla and burrito are the cantina chicken variations. The quesadilla runs for $6.49 and the burrito for $5.79. The burrito includes chicken, cheese, lettuce, purple cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado ranch sauce, and chipotle sauce.
The priciest combo is the two chicken chalupas supreme combo at $11.69. It comes with two tacos, a regular crunchy taco, and a large fountain drink of your choice. The chicken chalupa supreme includes chicken pieces with lettuce, cheese, and the supreme additions of tomatoes and sour cream. The up-charges come from both the chalupa shell and the supreme additions.
Cheesy is cheaper
When it comes to the cheaper items at Taco Bell, you have a lot of options for a filling meal. The cheapest combo is currently the limited edition classic luxe box that includes a medium fountain drink, a beefy 5-layer burrito, a crunchy taco, and some cinnamon twists for $5. The build-your-own luxe cravings box is an online exclusive and would be the next cheapest combo that is not limited edition; it comes to $6.79. You can choose one side, one drink, a taco or burrito, and one specialty item.
Besides the luxe boxes, the next cheapest combo meal you can order (and the most accessible to order anywhere in person) is the three crunchy or soft taco meal for $7.99. The cheapest individual item on Taco Bell's menu is the cheesy roll up, which is extremely simple — a tortilla rolled up with the chain's three-cheese blend for $1.19. Other cheap options include the spicy potato soft taco for $1.29 and the cheesy bean and rice burrito for $1.49.
If you're looking for a newer snack that comes at a lesser price point, it might be worth it to check out the brand-new steak and queso Crunchwrap sliders and Milk Bar birthday cake churros. Or, keep an eye out for the multitude of new or limited-edition items the chain will add to its menu throughout the year.