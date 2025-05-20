Recreate Your Taco Bell Favorites At Home With This Affordable Nacho Cheese

While Taco Bell is considered a Mexican restaurant chain, it offers unique and creative menu items you won't find anywhere else. Consequently, Taco Bell has reached cult classic status for creating novelties with common Mexican ingredients. Lucky for us, Taco Bell's ingenuity can be channeled into a home-cooked meal with affordable store-bought ingredients like nacho cheese. And a recent TikTok video from a former Taco Bell employee gave some insider tips on the affordable nacho cheese that best mimics Taco Bell's version.

TikToker @DollarTreeDinners demonstrates how to make a 5-layer beef burrito with store-bought tortillas, refried beans, and of course, nacho cheese. According to her, Fritos jalapeño cheddar cheese dip tastes the most like Taco Bell's nacho cheese. But an even cheaper dupe is the Dollar Tree jalapeño cheddar dip; a 9-ounce can of Fritos jalapeño cheddar dip is $3.59 on Amazon while Dollar Tree's 9-ounce can of jalapeno cheddar cheese dip is $1.25. For that matter, you can use various Dollar Tree canned foods like refried beans, guacamole dip, and pickled jalapeños to make various Taco Bell favorites at half the price.

To make the burrito, warm the dip before spreading it over a warmed burrito tortilla to adhere to a taco tortilla, piling the classic bean, beef, cheese, and sour cream before rolling everything up. She doesn't overdo it with burrito fillings, which is a key to an expertly rolled burrito.