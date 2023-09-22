Don't Overdo It On Fillings When Trying To Roll Burritos

It's tempting to fill a burrito to the max when hunger strikes and your fridge is abundant with leftovers that need to be used up. But it's wiser to curb your desire to overstuff your flour tortilla if you want to assemble a leak-proof wrap that safely corrals all those delicious fillings. To prevent your ingredients from making a jailbreak, slow your roll, and don't overdo it with the beans, rice, ground beef, and veggies.

The supersized tortillas used in restaurants are much larger than the regular ones you get from the store, so they won't be able to hold as much filling. But to maintain the structural integrity of your civilian-sized burrito, warm up your tortilla first, either on a pan or directly over a gas flame with some metal tongs. Heating makes the tortilla more pliable and less likely to crack or unravel as you roll it into a tight cylinder. Then layer up your ingredients in a not-too-heaping pile, being mindful to leave about two inches of space around the circumference of your tortilla. This filling-free area will encourage a flawless roll, ensuring your many scrumptious ingredients are neatly encased.