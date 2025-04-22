12 Facts About Raising Cane's Every Fried Chicken Enthusiast Should Know

Fried chicken restaurants tend to gain ravenous followers thanks to their delicious recipes that span a wide breadth of Southern cooking or even Korean cuisine. While many places are arguing about buckets of chicken and who has the best spicy chicken sandwiches, one fried chicken restaurant chain chose to go against the grain. A Louisiana-based fried chicken restaurant that first appeared on the scene way back in 1996, Raising Cane's plays a slightly different tune than other chicken places.

Raising Cane's offers a very limited menu, focusing on just chicken fingers, fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, and, of course,their famous secret sauce. Their chicken-fingers-only menu appeals to millions of people, with Raising Cane's boasting around 900 locations in 2025. In fact, 90 of these locations were opened in 2024 alone! Raising Cane's is certainly growing, leading even more people to it down-to-earth restaurants.

Given the small number of options available to visitors, it's not surprising to hear that there isn't much of a secret menu or speciality that really draws people in. The quick service and simple decision-making afforded by their five combo boxes are a complete package that their fans adore. Still, the brand has some secrets to share, and anyone who considers themselves a "Caniac" should relish learning more about this lovable fried chicken brand.