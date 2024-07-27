20 Best Sweet And Savory Southern Recipes

Southern cuisine is full of delicious comfort food. Some Southern food staples include gumbo, pulled pork, and jambalaya. Then, there's cobbler, cornbread, and biscuits to round out the full Southern table spread. No matter what the dish is, you can expect it to be full of flavor and seasoned to perfection. Many Southern dishes incorporate Creole or Cajun seasoning, which typically features paprika, black pepper, onion powder, thyme, and oregano — simply put, the mix brings plenty of tastiness and depth of flavor to whatever dish it's integrated into.

If you're interested in trying your hand at some new fare or simply looking to expand your collection of Southern recipes, then this recipe roundup is for you — return to it whenever you're in the mood for some home cooked comfort food. One of the best parts of Southern food? The comfort comes in both sweet and savory packages — and we've included the best of both, from bourbon pecan pie bars and strawberry cobbler to creamy Cajun pasta and traditional jambalaya.