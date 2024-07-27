20 Best Sweet And Savory Southern Recipes
Southern cuisine is full of delicious comfort food. Some Southern food staples include gumbo, pulled pork, and jambalaya. Then, there's cobbler, cornbread, and biscuits to round out the full Southern table spread. No matter what the dish is, you can expect it to be full of flavor and seasoned to perfection. Many Southern dishes incorporate Creole or Cajun seasoning, which typically features paprika, black pepper, onion powder, thyme, and oregano — simply put, the mix brings plenty of tastiness and depth of flavor to whatever dish it's integrated into.
If you're interested in trying your hand at some new fare or simply looking to expand your collection of Southern recipes, then this recipe roundup is for you — return to it whenever you're in the mood for some home cooked comfort food. One of the best parts of Southern food? The comfort comes in both sweet and savory packages — and we've included the best of both, from bourbon pecan pie bars and strawberry cobbler to creamy Cajun pasta and traditional jambalaya.
Crispy Nashville Hot Tofu
Nashville hot chicken is one beloved dish in the South, in Tennessee and beyond, and, with this recipe, we put a spin on that classic by using tofu instead. Our crispy Nashville hot tofu, which was developed by Miriam Hahn, is just as delicious and just as spicy as its chicken counterpart. Hahn says, "I love using tofu in my recipes because it can easily transform to any flavor type." In other words, it's the perfect vessel to soak up all of the delicious flavor of this spicy dish.
The Nashville seasoning is comprised of brown sugar, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and, for the spice, cayenne pepper and smoked paprika. Additionally, liquid smoke is incorporated into the marinade to ensure that the tofu has that extra richness. Once finished, serve with white bread and pickles for the complete Nashville hot tofu experience.
Tennessee Onions Medley
We're not done with Tennessee yet — next up is a cheesy, onion-based casserole dish called Tennessee Onions. This version of the dish, which was developed by Tess Le Moing, consists of sweet onions, red onions, and shallots, along with plenty of cheddar cheese and butter. Meanwhile, sugar is used to "[bring] out the natural sweetness of the onions," as Le Moing explains, and lemon juice is used to take away some of the attention from the onions, which are quite strong without the right supplementary ingredients.
Everything comes together in a casserole dish, so it requires very little work on your end — in fact, the prep time is just 10 minutes with a 50 minute cook time. Le Moing suggests serving the Tennessee onions on the side of fried chicken or roast beef, or even using it as a topping for burgers or sandwiches.
Crockpot Chicken Gumbo
Gumbo — you've certainly heard the name, but what is it exactly? Recipe developer Julianne De Witt explains, "Gumbo, a famous Creole-Cajun dish, is a thick, hearty stew that usually contains ingredients like chicken, sausage, seafood, okra, tomatoes and the 'holy trinity' of celery, onions, and green peppers." The "holy trinity" shows up frequently in Creole-Cajun cooking, almost always going in the pan first to act as the aromatic base.
This gumbo features both chicken and andouille sausage, as well as diced fire-roasted tomatoes, which De Witt says give the dish a "smoky flavor [that] really complements the other ingredients." Some ingredients, firstly, come together in a pan, such as the holy trinity, but most of the work is done in the slow cooker. After a long and slow cook, serve the gumbo as is or with rice or bread.
Bourbon Pecan Pie Bars
For a unique take on this classic dessert, developed by Taylor Murray, we transform a typical pecan pie into a sheet pan recipe that makes pecan pie bars instead — this method is a bit easier for beginners and yields more servings. Flavor-wise, this recipe has everything that you love about a traditional pecan pie — it's buttery and rich, with a hint of bourbon to elevate the flavors.
This recipe calls for a good amount of steps, but they're all simple. Plus, you can make things even easier by using a store bought pie crust, if you so choose. Either way, it makes for one comforting and delicious nutty dessert — you'll be itching for seconds immediately, so it's a good thing that this recipe makes so many servings.
Buttermilk Sweet Corn Biscuits
These biscuits are rich, buttery, and fluffy, just like you would expect from a classic biscuit recipe, but this version has extra flavor thanks to the sweet corn, cheddar cheese, and fresh thyme. Recipe developer Jessica Morone describes these biscuits as "savory but a little sweet" and "incredibly tasty."
Another perk? They're super simple to make. These are drop biscuits, which means that you don't have to roll out and equally divide the dough — after mixing it all together in a bowl, you simply use a cookie scoop to portion out the dough and drop it onto the baking sheet. When the biscuits are fresh out of the oven, enjoy them while they're hot, either with a spread of butter or on their own — they're ultra delicious either way.
Fluffy Southern Biscuits
Sometimes you're in the mood for a more complex biscuit, like the buttermilk sweet corn biscuits, but other times you just want the classic version — that's where these fluffy Southern biscuits come in. According to recipe developer Jessica Morone, this recipe will result in "the softest, fluffiest biscuits."
The flawless texture is due in part to one special ingredient: cornstarch. Morone explains that cornstarch doesn't typically show up in a biscuit recipe like this one but that it "really makes a difference in how tender and soft they are." Other ingredients include pantry staples, such as flour and sugar. Then, of course, there's a good amount of butter, as well as buttermilk, to create the rich flavor we expect from biscuits. Morone suggests serving the biscuits with butter and honey, but they are also delicious all on their own.
Tender, Fluffy Cream Cheese Cheddar Biscuits
It's time for another biscuit recipe — this time, with a cream cheese infusion. These biscuits are, as the name reveals, tender and fluffy with a hint of tanginess thanks to the cream cheese and extra flavor from the cheese and fresh chives. Developed by Katie Rosenhouse, these biscuits get their fluffiness due to the combination of baking powder and baking soda.
This recipe is a bit more complicated, but the process is made easier by one important step: grating frozen butter before adding it to the mix. Rosenhouse says, "I used to cut in butter using a pastry cutter or food processor, but once I switched to grating frozen butter, I never looked back. It's easy, consistent, and less cumbersome than traditional techniques when working with small batches." With that step behind you, the rest of the biscuit-making process will be a breeze, giving you the time to think about how you'd like to serve these biscuits. We suggest serving them as part of a breakfast plate, complete with eggs and bacon, or using them for a savory sandwich. If you're looking for a touch of sweetness, serve with a drizzle of honey.
Creamy Cajun Pasta
Cajun seasoning is filled with so much depth of flavor — it's smoky and spicy and all around delicious. With that in mind, why not use it to make a bowl of pasta more interesting? That's the goal with this creamy Cajun pasta, which was developed by Jennine Rye.
This dish is made to be plenty creamy thanks to the use of whipping cream, which is combined with a can of chopped tomatoes to make a velvety tomato-based pasta sauce. The dish then comes together with the inclusion of chicken, bell peppers, onions, and parsley. Plus, this pasta requires only one pot and comes together in less than 30 minutes. Serve with fresh bread or with a side salad — and don't forget to grate some fresh parmesan over the top.
Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Next up, another Cajun pasta recipe: the creamy Cajun shrimp pasta. Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn describes this dish as "a spicy Cajun spin on fettuccine alfredo." It includes shrimp, andouille sausage, bell peppers, celery, and onion, as well as a creamier version of a typical alfredo sauce. This version of the sauce consists of butter, parmesan, cream cheese, whipping cream, tomato paste, white wine, and chicken broth — which, combined, make for one creamy, flavorful, and delectable sauce.
This recipe isn't quite as quick as some other one-pot meals, but it'll still be on the table within an hour. McGlinn suggests serving with a light side, such as roasted veggies, to balance out the richness of the pasta.
Traditional Jambalaya
Jambalaya, for anyone unfamiliar, is a rice dish that is somewhat similar to Spanish paella. It contains a medley of meat and/or seafood with veggies, all cooked in a broth. Our version, which was developed by Michelle McGlinn, includes chicken breast, andouille sausage, and shrimp, as well as the "holy trinity" of celery, onion, and green bell pepper.
This recipe also uses a can of crushed tomatoes and tomato puree, which makes this a Creole jambalaya (as Cajun jambalayas omit any tomato). Meanwhile, there's also plenty of heat, thanks to the cayenne pepper and hot sauce. Overall, the dish is packed with flavor and delicious ingredients, so it's quite filling — but, if you want to pair it with a side, we suggest cornbread, a salad, or collard greens.
Honey Sweet Potato Cornbread
Speaking of cornbread, it's always a good idea to have a tried and true recipe for the delicious side dish. This cornbread, which was developed by Jessica Morone, is a bit unique because it incorporates sweet potato. Another key ingredient? Maple syrup. Morone says, "Maple goes so well with sweet potatoes and helps to bring out the sweet potato flavor." All of this sugar is balanced out by a touch — just ⅛ of a teaspoon — of cayenne pepper.
This recipe is super simple and comes together easily — the "hardest" part is probably cooking the sweet potatoes, then mashing them. After that, everything comes together in two mixing bowls, before being combined and transferred to the skillet for baking. Serve with regular butter or spiced honey butter either on its own for a snack or as a side dish.
Easy Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes may have not come from the South (rather, they likely originated in the Midwest), but they have become an essential part of Southern cuisine nonetheless. Plus, this recipe is the perfect time to give green tomatoes — red tomatoes that haven't fully ripened — some time in the spotlight. Summing up why you should give this recipe a try, recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting With Tina says, "I love how light and flavorful these fried green tomatoes are."
This recipe requires just a few steps: dip the sliced tomatoes in flour, dip them in a breadcrumb mixture, dip them in an egg-buttermilk mixture, and deep fry them. Once complete, these fried green tomatoes make for the perfect appetizer. Musgrave suggests serving with ranch for dipping, but feel free to experiment with various dips — perhaps try out a garlic aioli or a whipped feta dip.
Shrimp And Okra Gumbo
Next up, another gumbo recipe to try if you want to indulge in a hearty bowl of stew. This gumbo, which was developed by Hayley MacLean, features shrimp and okra, as well as other key ingredients such as the "holy trinity." MacLean says, "What I like most about this recipe are the deep, rich flavors provided by the holy trinity of veggies (bell pepper, onion, celery) and darkening the roux." The roux refers to the combination of butter, oil, and flour being cooked down. MacLean adds, "[It's] what makes the gumbo nice and thick and adds a nutty, smoky flavor to the dish. The longer it cooks, the darker it will get, and the deeper the flavor will be!"
The dish comes together in one pot, completed by a mix of spices — including a Cajun seasoning mix — to round out the flavor. Serve with a scoop of rice right in the bowl of gumbo. If you want to add a side dish as well, MacLean suggests a green salad, cornbread, or hushpuppies.
Best Etouffee
If you love gumbo, then you need to give etouffee, another Cajun stew, a try. Etouffee and gumbo are certainly similar, but etouffee is known for having a thicker consistency, closer to gravy. Our etouffee, developed by Keith Kamikawa, features shrimp, the "holy trinity" of celery, onion, and green pepper, as well as red bell pepper and scallions.
As for the process, you'll need to brine the shrimp and make a roux. After those two steps are out of the way, everything comes together quite easily. Serve yourself a bowl immediately, as you'll be too tempted to wait. However, there's also a benefit to waiting a day or two for your second helping. Kamikawa says. "Letting etouffee, like most stews, sit for a few days does let the flavors meld, making the flavors more rich."
Kentucky Bourbon Balls
It's time for another dessert recipe: Kentucky bourbon balls. This is a no-bake recipe that results in a delicious sweet treat that recipe developer Jessica Morone says are perfect for serving at a party or even giving as a gift. One of the best parts about this dessert? The boozy kick. Morone says, "Since these aren't baked, the alcohol doesn't bake off, so these should only be served to adults."
The Kentucky bourbon balls are somewhat of a mix between cookie and cake, texture-wise. As for the flavor, there's sweetness from the powdered sugar and maple syrup, nuttiness from the chopped pecans, and a nice dosage of chocolate from the cocoa powder. All the ingredients come together in a mixing bowl, then all you have to do is shape them into the ball shape. To finish, roll the balls in their coating, which is a mixture of cocoa powder and confectioners' sugar or granulated sugar (the latter will give the dessert a bit of a sparkle). After letting the bourbon balls chill in the fridge for about 20 minutes, you're free to dive right in.
Chocolate Chess Pie
For anyone unfamiliar with what a chess pie is, recipe developer Jessica Morone explains that it's "a Southern classic dessert that has a gooey, custard kind of center." Morone's version adds chocolate to transform the dessert into something between a brownie and a pie.
This recipe uses store bought pie crust to save you time and effort — in fact, the prep time clocks in at just five minutes. All you have to do is make the filling, which consists of cocoa powder, sugar, butter, vanilla extract, eggs, and evaporated milk. And after 35 minutes in the oven, the pie is ready to be enjoyed. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream, a sprinkling of powdered sugar, or a scoop of ice cream — or some combination thereof!
Apple Cider Smoked Pulled Pork
This recipe, developed by Petar Marshall, takes pulled pork to the next level with an apple cider infusion and a complex (but not confusing) cooking method. All in all, this recipe takes about nine hours — but that's part of why it comes out so delicious. Discussing the long and slow cook in the smoker, Marshall says, "[The pork] needs time to render fat properly and to break down the collagen."
The pork butt shoulder will cook in the smoker (or a homemade "smoker" using a charcoal grill) and, every so often, you'll spray it with an apple cider vinegar mix to keep the meat from drying out. After six hours, the pork is wrapped up in foil and cooks for three more hours. Finally, the pork rests, then you get to pull it apart and serve. Pair it with barbecue sauce or enjoy on its own, over rice or in a sandwich.
Air Fryer Buttermilk Apple Fritters
If you've ever wanted homemade apple fritters without the fuss of using a deep fryer, then this recipe is for you. This dish has all of the sweetness and apple flavor that regular apple fritters have, but uses much less oil and are much more simple to make altogether. Our recipe developed by Alexander Roberts uses Granny Smith apples, but you can choose to use any other apple type that you prefer. The buttermilk keeps this dessert moist and donut-like — as well as balancing out the sweetness from the sugar with its tangy elements — and the cinnamon and vanilla extract bring it all together.
The prep is simple — all it entails is dicing the apples and mixing the ingredients together. Then, the fritters go in the air fryer and they're done in under 10 minutes of baking time. The fritters are topped off with a drizzle of a simple homemade glaze.
Wild Rice And Sweet Potato Jambalaya
Another tasty jambalaya recipe, this one features sweet potato along with the typical andouille sausage and chicken. Of course, the "holy trinity" of green bell pepper, celery, and onion is also featured, along with red bell pepper and garlic. If you're missing seafood in this recipe, you can add shrimp or crawfish.
The sweet potato is the key ingredient to making this dish, developed by Michelle McGlinn, unique, as it doesn't usually show up in jambalaya recipes. Then, paired with the inclusion of wild rice (instead of long-grain rice), this dish becomes the perfect autumnal recipe — but feel free to enjoy any time of the year.
Strawberry Cobbler
Last but not least, one more dessert: strawberry cobbler. Recipe developer Hayley MacLean describes this tasty treat: "I love that this recipe is just bursting with fresh, juicy strawberries, all surrounded by the sweet, fluffy cobbler. It is light and flavorful, and reminiscent of warm Summer evenings."
The diced strawberries are coated in a mixture of sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice (the latter of which ensures that the dish isn't overly sweet). Then, you whip up the batter and pour it into the baking dish, topped with the strawberries. Before you know it, the scrumptious dessert will be ready to eat. MacLean suggests serving with whipped cream or ice cream. She adds, "Throwing in a twist with some cinnamon ice cream also would be amazing!"