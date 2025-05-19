Does Subway Serve Real Tuna Fish In 2025?

Subway is beloved by many, but you could argue that it's not quite known for superior quality. There is something enticing about the level of customization available in a Subway sandwich, and something safe about the consistency of a chain where you always know what you're going to get. But not knowing what you're going to get was the subject of a 2021 lawsuit that claimed that Subway's tuna salad was not, in fact, real tuna. So, does the restaurant serve real tuna in the year 2025?

The answer is yes, thank goodness. Subway has faced its fair share of criticism throughout the years; remember the Subway bread controversy of 2022? And we have a whole list of revealing facts about Subway you won't be able to unsee. But perhaps the most harrowing claim was a lawsuit brought in 2021 by a California woman claiming that Subway's tuna was actually a combination of other kinds of fish, pork, chicken, and beef.

After the Subway tuna sandwich legal battle raged on for several years, it finally came to an end in 2023 when the suit was dismissed. At the time, Subway provided the following statement, per Reuters: "Subway serves 100% real, wild-caught tuna. The lawsuit and the plaintiff's meritless claims, which have always lacked any supporting evidence, resulted in the spread of harmful misinformation and caused damage to Subway franchises and the brand."