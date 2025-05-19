Does Subway Serve Real Tuna Fish In 2025?
Subway is beloved by many, but you could argue that it's not quite known for superior quality. There is something enticing about the level of customization available in a Subway sandwich, and something safe about the consistency of a chain where you always know what you're going to get. But not knowing what you're going to get was the subject of a 2021 lawsuit that claimed that Subway's tuna salad was not, in fact, real tuna. So, does the restaurant serve real tuna in the year 2025?
The answer is yes, thank goodness. Subway has faced its fair share of criticism throughout the years; remember the Subway bread controversy of 2022? And we have a whole list of revealing facts about Subway you won't be able to unsee. But perhaps the most harrowing claim was a lawsuit brought in 2021 by a California woman claiming that Subway's tuna was actually a combination of other kinds of fish, pork, chicken, and beef.
After the Subway tuna sandwich legal battle raged on for several years, it finally came to an end in 2023 when the suit was dismissed. At the time, Subway provided the following statement, per Reuters: "Subway serves 100% real, wild-caught tuna. The lawsuit and the plaintiff's meritless claims, which have always lacked any supporting evidence, resulted in the spread of harmful misinformation and caused damage to Subway franchises and the brand."
Subway still feels the heat of the tuna controversy today
In 2025, Subway's website still has an entire section devoted to answering questions about its tuna salad, which kind of proves the point the company made in its 2023 statement. It's still clearly fighting the tuna salad rumors and wants to reassure its customers that Subway tuna salad is made with tuna. The Subway website poses questions like, "How does Subway ensure its tuna is 100% wild-caught tuna?" and "Who sources Subway tuna?" The answers? First, the tuna business is quite regulated, and the fish is tested regularly, and second, Rema Foods provides Subway with its tuna.
The brand's website also reiterates in multiple places that the lawsuit, which the company says was "reckless" and "lacked merit", was dismissed back in 2023. It seems the company's claims of damage to the brand may have some truth to them. As recently as March 2025, there were TikTok videos like this one from takeawaytrauma, which supposedly shows a behind-the-scenes look at how Subway's tuna salad is made. In it, the video's host calls the process "grim" and says, "It doesn't even look like real tuna. I'm not going to lie."
But as Subway has proven time and again at this point, its tuna is real. And not only that, but it also has some real devotees. In a thread on r/Subway, a Redditor wrote, "TikTok (of course) convinced me to try Subway tuna, and I don't think I can ever go back to my old plain sandwich." u/Leofric84 responded, "As a long-time employee, the tuna is one of the few subs I still make for myself occasionally. It's just consistently good, and I know it's high quality tuna."