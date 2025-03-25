Revealing Facts About Subway You Won't Be Able To Unsee

There's one popular fast food chain that dominates the market in the United States, and it's not McDonald's, Burger King, or Wendy's. It's actually Subway, that haven of deli meats and often questionably fresh vegetables, all waiting to be stacked on soft, squishy bread and devoured alongside a bag of chips. Subway is an omnipresent fact of American life, whether you visit the chain often or not, as it pops up on seemingly every busy (and even some not-so-busy) street corner in the country. But even if you're a Subway regular, there's probably a lot about the company you don't know.

Like most major publicly traded companies, Subway has some serious stains on its past, from labor rights violations to imprisoned spokespersons. But the chain isn't advertising those facts alongside its famous five-dollar footlongs. Let's take a closer look at the company, diving into its past and present, to get a more accurate picture of the role it plays in American culinary culture. You may just never look at the chain the same way again.