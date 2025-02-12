The humble sandwich is a staple of U.S. cuisine. We love sandwiches so much we've dedicated an entire day to it — every November 3 we celebrate National Sandwich Day. A 2024 poll by Talker Research in honor of that special day showed that we eat, on average, six sandwiches a week, and they make up nearly 30 percent of the average American's diet.

That poll revealed America's favorite sandwich is the grilled cheese while we came up with a different number one in our ranking of more than two dozen classic sandwiches. That got us thinking. Every state has a sandwich that's special to its identity. From New York classics like pastrami on rye, the infamous Philly cheesesteak, New Orleans' po'boy, Florida's Cuban, and Maine's incomparable lobster rolls, there's a sandwich for every state, and for every state, there's a must-visit sandwich shop. We have curated a list of the most iconic sandwich shops in every state, from traditional delis to famous restaurants and multi-states stores. There's a sandwich here for everyone.