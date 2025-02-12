The Most Iconic Sandwich Shops In Every State

By Nadine Murphy
A map of the U.S. has several sandwiches stacked in front of it. Static Media / Getty

The humble sandwich is a staple of U.S. cuisine.  We love sandwiches so much we've dedicated an entire day to it — every November 3 we celebrate National Sandwich Day. A 2024 poll by Talker Research in honor of that special day showed that we eat, on average, six sandwiches a week, and they make up nearly 30 percent of the average American's diet.

That poll revealed America's favorite sandwich is the grilled cheese while we came up with a different number one in our ranking of more than two dozen classic sandwiches. That got us thinking. Every state has a sandwich that's special to its identity. From New York classics like pastrami on rye, the infamous Philly cheesesteak, New Orleans' po'boy, Florida's Cuban, and Maine's incomparable lobster rolls, there's a sandwich for every state, and for every state, there's a must-visit sandwich shop. We have curated a list of the most iconic sandwich shops in every state, from traditional delis to famous restaurants and multi-states stores. There's a sandwich here for everyone. 

Alabama: Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain

A Reuben sandwich with toasted bread, pastrami and sauerkraut is shown. theregoesconnie/Instagram

Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain in Scottsboro has been around for 150 years. It first opened as a pharmacy in 1869, and a 20-foot-long soda fountain counter was added in the 1930s. Payne's is known for its enormous Broad Street Dagwood — roast beef, turkey, ham, bacon, and Swiss and American cheeses loaded between three pieces of sourdough bread — as well as its Reuben sandwiches and hot dogs slathered with a secret red slaw topping.

paynes-sandwich-shop-and-soda-fountain

(256) 574-2140

101 E Laurel St, Scottsboro, AL 35768

Alaska: The White Spot Cafe

Halibut fish sandwich with lettuce and cheese in a bun, next to a pot of coleslaw on a white paper on a plate Raubontheroad/Instagram

The White Spot Cafe in Anchorage has been delivering mouthwatering sandwiches to Alaskan residents since 1946. Its halibut sandwich is a sensation which has been drawing visitors to the hole-in-the-wall restaurant for years. Picture a heap of battered fresh halibut piled into a doughy bun with cheese, lettuce and tartar sauce –– it's a bite of crunchy, salty goodness. Not a fan of fish? Try one of the grilled cheese sandwiches; there's your regular grilled cheese, or you can upgrade it with bacon and jalapeno popper, or a veggie version with spicy pickles. 

facebook.com/thewhitespotcafe

(907) 279-3954

109 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501

Arizona: Frank's New York Style Deli

A New York style sub filled with roast beef, cheese and lettuce is wrapped in tissue. frankssubsaz/Instagram

A no-frills Phoenix-based deli, Frank's New York Style Deli is loved for its New York style classic sandwiches. The tiny sandwich shop tucked into the corner of a convenience store has been around for over 40 years and features American classics like pastrami on rye, corned beef sandwiches, Reuben sandwiches, and bagels with lox and cream cheese. The shop's most popular sandwich on the menu is the Tony — a classic sub overstuffed with all the best quality Italian meats. 

instagram.com/frankssubsaz

(602) 242-8288

2301 W Orange Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Arkansas: Ozark Cafe

Pulled Pork Sandwich with Baked Beans and Chips or Tater Salad Ozark Cafe/Facebook

Ozark Cafe is the state's second oldest restaurant. It opened in 1909 where it served customers just a bowl of soup or stew once a day. The restaurant still sits in its original location on Jasper Square, and it is best known for its fried chicken sandwich, which uses an original recipe. Head to the Ozark Cafe for a fried catfish sandwich, its Ultimate Grilled Cheese, or a mushroom Swiss chicken sandwich.

ozark-cafe.shop

(870) 446-2976

107 E Court St, Jasper, AR 72641

California: Phillipe The Original

A French dip sandwich has a french roll filled with roast beef, on a paper wrap with chile's next to it. philippetheog/Instagram

Philippe The Original is one of the oldest restaurants in Southern California. Founded in 1918, Philippe's is widely credited as the birthplace of the French Dip sandwich. The story goes that the French Dip was created when the owner accidentally dropped a French roll into a pan of hot juices, the rest, as they say, is history. Philippe's French dip sandwich consists of roast beef, pork, lamb, turkey, pastrami, or ham served on a freshly baked French roll dipped in the roasted meat juices; sometimes, cheese is added.

philippes.com

(213) 628-3781

101 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Colorado: The Bagel Deli

A corned beef sandwich is served on toast with a bowl of red cabbage next to it bageldelidenver/Instagram

Family-owned for three generations, The Bagel Deli in Denver has been a best-loved sandwich shop since 1967. It specializes in homemade comfort food; New York-style bagels and a vast selection of classic American sandwiches piled high with incredible ingredients like hot corned beef, brisket of beef, Swiss cheese, pastrami, and chopped liver. There is also a selection of hot sandwiches that are steam heated; try corned beef, pastrami, or barbecue beef on a Kaiser roll

bageldeli.com

(303) 756-6667

6439 E Hampton Ave, Denver, CO 80222

Connecticut: Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe

person holding a grinder filled with meatballs in two hands NardellisGrinderShoppe/Facebook

Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe is one of the Connecticut's oldest and most famous grinder shops. It was established in 1922 and has been family-owned for three generations. Nardelli's are famed for hot grinders; including the world-famous Italian Combo; a feast of mayo, pruzitini, capicola, salami, provolone, cheese, lettuce, olives, and hot sauce. Other popular hot grinders include; the meatball parmigiana, pulled pork and a baked stuffed pastrami sandwich.

nardellis.com

(860) 568-2000

Various locations

Delaware: Wilson's General Store

Breakfast sub filled with sausage patties, egg, tomatoe, cheese and lettuce on a white table Wilson's General Store/Facebook

Wilson's General Store is Delaware's oldest deli. Family-owned for over seventy years, this iconic sandwich shop is a hidden gem that can be found tucked inside the back of a general store. Patrons come from far and wide to sample the sandwiches; the breakfast subs are legendary, made with scrapple, a traditional mush of fried pork scraps and trimmings combined with cornmeal and wheat flour, eggs, tomatoes, and lettuce.

wilsonsstore.weebly.com

(302) 856-6674

24739 Springfield Rd, Georgetown, DE 19947

Florida: Versailles Restaurant

Cuban sandwich of thick cup ham, tomato and coleslaw cut in half with two skewers on a white plate on a white background Versailles/Facebook

Versailles Restaurant claims that it is the world's most famous Cuban restaurant. It has been serving Cuban dishes since 1971, attracting many celebrities and politicians. Florida residents agree that Versailles is one of best places in Florida to sample the iconic Cuban Sandwich. Versaille Restaurants Cuban is made with sweet ham roast pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles on Cuban bread. Don't stop there, though; the sandwich menu features the Versailles Special; ham roast pork, Swiss cheese and Spanish sausages, the Spanish baguette; serrano ham, manchego, and cantimpalo chorizo, and a good old grilled cheese.

versaillesrestaurant.com

(305) 444-0240

3555 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135-4196

Georgia: Henri's Bakery and Deli

sandwich with roast beef and mustard on a white table with chips and a cream soda Henri's Bakery & Deli/Facebook

Henri's Bakery & Deli is celebrating ninety-five years; the Atlanta favorite opened in 1929 and was once named one of the top ten bakeries in the world. Patrons adore the roast beef and turkey po'boy specialty sandwiches. You can also choose from a wide selection of overstuffed classic American sandwiches: Reuben, French Dip, tuna salad, pastrami, corned beef, and many more. If you are in the area in the morning, make sure to stop by and try a breakfast sandwich.

henrisbakery.com

Various locations

Hawaii: Kua Aina Sandwich Shop

Chicken and avocado sandwich in brown bread with tomatoes and rocket on a wooden board Kua Aina Sandwich Shop/Facebook

Kua Aina Sandwich Shop is based in Oahu; it was established in 1975 and now has restaurants in Tokyo and London. Kua Aina is a must-visit Hawaii destination famed for using locally grown ingredients to create its mouth-watering sandwiches, ranging from traditional American combinations like pastrami, BLT, tuna mayo, and turkey to Hawaii specialties like grilled ahi and mahi mahi.

kua-ainahawaii.com

(808) 637-6067

Various locations

Idaho: Cobby's Sandwich Shop

Open face sandwich of bacon and cheese with onions, relish and dressing on a white place on a grilled table. cobbys.sandwiches/Instagram

Cobby's, opened in 1978 by Pat Moroney, is an iconic sandwich spot famed for its Philly cheesesteaks, Italian subs, and its roast beef sandwiches. Visitors should try Order No. 23 — a turkey and avocado sandwich, or the Hot Meatball which is Cobby's signature sub. Watch out for the seasonal sandwiches, in the past, there have been turkey and cranberry at Thanksgiving, and a summer seasonal of pulled pork and coleslaw on a Kings Hawaiian roll.

cobbys.com

(208) 323-0606

6899 Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709

Illinois: Al's Beef

Beef sandwich; beef in a roll topped with a hot pepper on a paper wrapper Alsbeef/Instagram

Al's claimed to have invented Chicago's signature sandwich, the Italian Beef, a sandwich­ of thinly sliced beef marinated in spice. Al's Beef opened in 1938 and in the eighty-three years since, it has won over one hundred and fifty culinary and critic awards, and become Chicago's destination sandwich shop. Al's Beef is all about the Big Beef sandwich, but there's plenty more on the menu to love; try the Italian sausage which features char-grilled Italian sauces on baked bread, the hotdog and fries, or the buffalo chicken, a special mention must go to the gravy bread sandwich; simply a hunk of French bread dunked in Al's gravy sauce.

alsbeef.com

Various locations

Indiana: Shapiro's Delicatessen

Big plate of pastrami sandwiches on a black plate, white table against a brick wall Shapiro's Delicatessen

Shapiro's Delicatessen opened in Indiana in 1925 but it wasn't until 1934 that Shapiro's started selling salami and corned beef sandwiches to customers. In 1940, they officially opened the café serving authentic Jewish fare. Today, Shapiro's is still famed for its classic Jewish style sandwiches made with fresh ingredients; try the corned beef, the fresh beef brisket, pastrami on rye, or a Reuben the New York way with coleslaw, or the German way with sauerkraut.

shapiros.com

(317) 631-4041

808 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN, 46225

Iowa: Hansen's Manhattan Deli

bread roll filled with meat, sauce and pickles on a paper wrapper Manhattan Deli/Facebook

Hansen's Manhattan Deli has served incredible sandwiches in the same location in Des Moines for forty years. It does traditional hoagies, classic sandwiches, and warm Italian subs, try the Popper with sliced ham, hot pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, smoked cheddar, and bacon, the Hula Girl­, a warm sandwich of capicola, ham, pepperoni, salami, and cheese, or the ever-popular Suzie, an open-face plain bagel with plain cream cheese and your choice of meat and sliced pickles.

hansensmanhattandeli.com

(515) 274-1208

3705 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312

Kansas: Browne's Irish Marketplace

A person holding a sandwich filled with cheese and coleslaw, a plate with another sandwich, coleslaw sits on a table brownesirish/Instagram

Browne's Irish Marketplace is the oldest Irish business outside of Ireland, and has been owned and run by the same family since 1887. Browne's is known for its Irish imports (clothing, jewelry, soaps, and Celtic ornaments), authentic Irish food and drink, and sandwiches. You can't visit Browne's without trying an Irish Breakfast Sandwich — bacon, eggs, and sausages on hearty bread. 

There are American classics, but even the basic sandwiches have an Irish twist, like the Donegal George an eggs salads sandwich on wheatberry bread, the Irish corned beef sandwich made with Irish cheddar, served on marble rye or the Tralee turkey sandwich with turkey breast and Irish cheddar.

brownesirishmarket.com

(816) 561-0030

3300 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64111

Kentucky: Kirchoff's Bakery and Deli

Sandwich roll filled with ham, pepperoni, cheese tomatoes and onions on a white background Kirchoffsbakerydeli/Facebook

Kirchhoff's Bakery was opened in 1873 by Franz Kirchoff, a Prussian immigrant who baked bread in a wood-fired oven using traditional family recipes. The fifth generation of Kirchoff's runs the bakery today, offering all your usual American and New York deli-style sandwiches and a nod to other states with the muffaletta and the fried shrimp po'boy. Try Kirchoff's Famous Club; herb roasted turkey, smoked ham, crisp bacon, and cheddar, or some of the awesome grilled cheese sandwiches such as pimento cheese and bacon and grilled brie with bacon and tomato.

kirchhoffsbakery.net

(270) 442-7117

118 Market House Sq, Paducah, KY 42001

Louisiana: Ferttita's Delicatessen

bread roll with mortadella, ham, provolone and olive mix on a white background Fertitta's Delicatessen/Facebook

Shreveport's oldest continually-operated restaurant, Fertitta's Delicatessen, opened in 1927 as the first Italian grocery in the city. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the mom-and-pop sandwich shop specializes in muffalettas. The signature sandwich, "The Muffy," is Fertitta's version of the famous New Orleans cold-cut sandwich topped with olive mix, mustard, and American cheese. Worth a mention is the Godfather Gator Italian Sausage sandwich, and Fertitta's olive mix which is served liberally slathered into sandwiches and is reputed to be the best in the state.

facebook.com/fertittasdeli

(318) 424-5508

1124 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA 71101

Maine: Beal's Lobster Pier

two lobster rolls wrapped in red and white paper in front of the sea. bealslobsterpier/Instagram

Think Maine; think lobster. Lobster rolls are Maine's favorite dish, and Beal's Lobster Pier specializes in all kinds of fresh lobster, particularly the lobster sandwich. Established in 1932, part of the beauty of Beal's is its location on a working lobster pier; eat your sandwich as the fishing boats sail into shore and unload fresh lobster straight to Beals' door. Try the Big Beal, nine ounces of freshly picked lobster meat in six ways: traditional, classic, fried, spicy buffalo & firecracker. Not a fan of lobster? Try the crab roll or clam roll instead.

bealslobster.com

(207) 244-3202

182 Clark Point Rd, SW Harbor, MA 04679

Maryland: Chap's Pit Beef

Platter of sandwiches, pastrami and coleslaw, roast beef, and pulled pork, and pots of sauce on a wooden table Chaps Pit Beef

Started in May 1987, Chaps Pit Beef is one of the most famous spots to grab a pit beef sandwich in Baltimore. The pit beef is an iconic Baltimore sandwich made with thinly sliced, medium-rare beef roasted over a fire, served on a Kaiser roll with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and horseradish. The pit beef is the house favorite but don't ignore the other delicious meaty offerings; try a pulled pork sandwich, a Reuben, Rachel, Louis, or a grilled chicken fresh off the BBQ and loaded into a roll. 

chapspitbeef.com

Various locations

Massachusetts: Sam LaGrassa's Sandwich Shop

Pastrami sandwich with cheese on a sheet of foil samlagrassasboston/Instagram

Sam La Grassa's was founded in 1968 by Sam La Grassa, who has been "fine-tuning, creating, and making some of the best sandwiches that you could ever find" ever since. Sam LaGrassa's is legendary in Boston; all the meat is prepared in-house, and sauces and dressings are made from scratch.

It is known for its World Famous Rumanian Pastrami: cured beef seasoned then gently smoked, served on light rye with Swiss. There are also some pretty special chicken and beef sandwiches, too. Don't miss this one on a visit to Boston.

samlagrassas.com

(617) 357-6861

44 Province St, Boston, MA 02108

Michigan: Zingerman's Deli

Reuben sandwich with pastrami on brown bread, in a paper wrapper with a dark background Zingerman's Deli

Opened in 1982, USA Today declared Zingerman's as serving "some of the world's best sandwiches." A traditional Jewish style deli, Zingerman's delivers made-to-order deli sandwiches with fillings like Black Angus corned beef, pastrami, chicken, turkey, house-made chopped liver, and chicken salad.

The sandwiches are gargantuan; you need two hands just to hold them; the standard Reuben is reputed to be "the most famous sandwich at the most famous deli in the Midwest," but the No. #48 Binny's Brooklyn Reuben; Zingerman's pastrami, Swiss emmental cheese, and Russian dressing on grilled pumpernickel bread, comes highly recommended, too.

zingermansdeli.com

(734) 663-3354

422 Detroit St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Minnesota: Cecil's Deli

A person holding a pastrami sandwich topped with guacamole on a white plate cecilsdel/Instagram

Cecil's Deli is an iconic Jewish deli in St. Paul, Minnesota. It's Minnesota's oldest deli, and this year, it's celebrating seventy-five years in business. Cecil & Faye Glickman established Cecil's Delicatessen on July 1, 1949. There are a selection of all the best hot and cold sandwiches: corned beef, pastrami, turkey, chopped liver, roast beef, and salami, but we recommend you try the Sasha, hot brisket pastrami topped with a fried egg on grilled caraway rye.

cecilsdeli.com

(651) 698-0335

651 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55116

Mississippi: The Pig and Pint

pulled pork sandwich in a bun with a side of collard greens and a pickle on paper thepigandpint/Instagram

The Pig and Pint in Jackson is a local favorite. It is primarily a BBQ spot known for its delicious smoked meats stuffed into enormous sandwiches. While pork, chicken, or brisket BBQ sandwiches are the hero of the menu, try The Fried Baloney; thick-cut baloney with a fried egg, cheese, dress, and pickles, or The Bacon Melt; Texas toast, brisket, smoked pork belly, Swiss cheese, and collard greens.

pigandpint.com

(601) 326-6070

3139 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216

Missouri: Gioia's Deli

A person wearing black gloves holding a huge hot salami sandwich with cheese and pepperoni gioiasdeli/Instagram

Gioia's Deli was established in 1918. Known for its hot salami sandwiches, Gioia's Deli is a traditional style deli serving a large selection of Italian American sandwiches, but it is the Hot Salami sandwich for which it is loved. Fresh hot salami is hand-sliced, served warm, accompanied by melted provolone cheese, and served on freshly baked bread. Eat it plain, or step it up a notch by adding beef, ham, bacon, pepperoni, garlic cheese, or hot capicola. Not into salami? There's a variety of other authentic Italian American sandwiches on offer too.

gioiasdeli.com

Various locations

Montana: Worden's Market

Sandwich filled with pastrami and lettuce in a roll in front of a bottle of wine and a bottle of hot sauce wordensmarket/Instagram

Missoula's first and oldest grocery store dates back to 1883. Worden's Market is a family-owned business that sells locally sourced items, including Montana-made cheeses, meats, and craft beers; it's renowned for its sandwiches. All the favorites are on offer tuna melt, Philly cheese steak, Reuben, and even the humble grilled cheese or PB&J, but the menu also allows you to build your own sandwiches from an enormous selection of meats, cheese, and extras.

wordens.com

(406) 549-1293

451 N Higgins, Missoula, MT 59802

Nebraska: Runza

person holding a runza sandwich of meat, cheese and cabbage, wrapped in runza paper in front of a field and some trees runzarestaurants/Instagram

Iconic sandwich shops tend to be little one-off family-owned cafes rather than chain brands, but Runza is the exception. The original Runza was a family-owned restaurant in Lincoln, founded in 1949, but the restaurant grew so popular there are now ninety locations in the states of NE, IA, CO, KS & SD. Runza became famous for the Runza sandwich, a pocket sandwich of meat and cabbage folded into a sleeve of dough and then cooked. Try the cheeseburger Runza, the BBQ bacon Runza, or the Swiss mushroom Runza. Delicious.

runza.com

Various locations

Nevada: Yosh's Deli

A platter of sandwich rolls on a black plate; ham,cheese and salad yoshsuniquedeli2/Instagram

Yosh's Deli started as Unique Delicatessen in 1973. The family-owned sandwich shop is an old-world style deli that sells fresh meats and cheeses. Yoshi's roasts and smokes its meats and is heavily focused on the green movement, incorporating local produce by partnering with the Slow Food Movement in Reno. Yosh's makes "classic sandwiches with a twist," which results in inspired combinations like the Mesquite smoked tri-tip, or the sixteen-hour smoked pulled pork sandwich.

yoshsdeli.com

(775) 853-9674

85 Foothill Rd, Ste 4, Reno, NV 89511

New Hampshire: Nadeau's

beef steak tip sub with cooked onions, covered in cheese on a wooden table in front of a bowl of fries Nadeau's

Bob Nadeau opened his sandwich shop in 1969 upon the founding principles of delivering "premium quality subs using only the freshest and finest ingredients in a relaxed, family-friendly environment." Nadeau's has stayed true to its promise and today is the proud owner of a plethora of awards. Nadeau's is famous for its steak tip subs made with USDA choice beef and seasoned with secret spices, choose from plain or with the addition of cheese. Nadeau's also does a full range of meat, fish and vegetable hot and cold subs, so there's something for everyone. 

nadeaussubs.com

Various locations

New Jersey: White House Sub Shop

A bread roll filled with ham, tomato, cheese, lettuce and relish whitehousesub/Instagram

The White House Sub Shop was opened in October 1946 by Anthony Basile. The sandwich shop has a retro feel and incredible sandwiches that have been attracting celebrities who are as iconic as the shop itself: The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Oprah Winfrey, Rocky Marciano, and Joe DiMaggio have all eaten here, and the James Beard Foundation named the White House Sub Shop an American Classic. Visitors can choose from different sandwich options from standard fillings such as ham, cheese, and tuna, to the White House Sub Shop's famous meatball sandwiches, or the White House Special a sandwich filled with extra salami, provolone cheese, ham, and cap.

Advertisement

whitehousesubshop.net

(609) 345-1564

2301 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

New Mexico: The Sandwich Company

Sandwich filled with roasted beef, peppers and onions The Sandwich Company

Established in 1981, and lauded for incorporating New Mexico's signature flavors, such as green chile and roasted peppers. The Sandwich Company excels in burritos and burgers and gigantic sandwiches. It's sandwich menu includes innovatively titled sandwiches like the Albuquerque Turkey, Chicken of the Sea, and the Old Sheepherder as well as beloved classics like PB&J, Grilled Cheese, the ever popular pastrami on rye.

sandwichcompany.net

(505) 881-0956

3100 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110

New York: Katz's Delicatessen

Katz's diner pastrami sandwich on rye bread on a white plate Katzs Delicatessen

Katz's Delicatessen has been around since 1888, making it one of the oldest deli's in the city. It is a New York institution with a cult like following, it gained notoriety for being the diner in the infamous 1989 movie Harry Met Sally. Katz's creates gargantuan portions of New York's most classic sandwiches. Try a signature sandwich — pastrami on rye — the corned beef sandwich, a hot dog, or what Meg Ryan was eating, the Katz turkey sandwich.

katzsdelicatessen.com

(212) 254-2246

205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002

North Carolina: Brook's Sandwich House

Large burger bun stuffed with burger meat and cheese in front of a bridge and some cheese Brooks Sandwich House/Facebook

A "mom and pop restaurant" opened in 1973, Brook's Sandwich House has served sandwiches, burgers, and hotdogs in Charlotte for fifty-one years. Its homemade chili recipe is a fiercely protected family secret and best tasted slathered on a hog dog. Brook's Sandwich House offers a succinct but seductive sandwich list; fried bologna, livermush, smoked sausage, or fish fillet, and the fried chicken sandwiches are legendary. 

facebook.com/BrooksSandwichHouse

(704) 375-7808

2710 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28205

North Dakota: Erbert and Gerbert's

person holding a sub roll stuffed with turkey, tomato, cucumber and lettuce in front of a grey background Erbert & Gerbert's/Facebook

Erbert and Gerbert's is a restaurant "built on memories." Erbert and Gerbert's opened in 1988, and all the sandwiches on the menu are named after characters in family bedtime stories; the Erbert is a sandwich with turkey, Swiss cheese, and mayo on fresh bread. The Gerbert — a more substantial sandwich with turkey, avocado, and provolone cheese. The Gigi — A vegetarian option with hummus, cucumbers, and fresh veggies. 

Now grown into many stores across eight states, it still bakes bread fresh daily and hand slices veggies, meats, and cheeses. It prides itself on tasty and unusual combinations like cherrywood smoked bacon with peppadew mustard or pesto-infused mayo.

erbertandgerberts.com

Various locations

Ohio: The Brown Bag Deli

sandwich on a red plate filled with chicken, cheese and drop of dressing to the side brownbagdeli/Instagram

Founded in 1974, The Brown Bag Deli is a Columbus institution known for its hearty sandwiches, freshly baked bread, and generous portions. It offers all of America's favorite classic sandwiches and a few specials; try The Mohawk Stroller, smoked turkey, roasted red peppers, and alfalfa sprouts; the Village Addiction; smoked turkey, havarti, and cranberry; and or The Spice of Life roast beef, roast turkey and corned beef.

thebrownbaggv.com

(614) 443-4214

898 Mohawk St, Columbus, OH 43206

Oklahoma: Midway Deli

Grilled or toasted sandwich filled with meat on a red background midway_deli/Instagram

Midway Deli opened in 1926 as a grocery store and meat market and only started selling sandwiches in 2000. The Midway's sandwiches are known all over the state, and many are named in honor of the person responsible for creating them: The Governor's Reuben, the Michael, The Coach. House favorites are The Vulcan; turkey, pepperoni, avocado, and cheddar, The Arnie; ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, and banana peppers, and The Ranchero; turkey, pepperoni, cheddar, and spicy dressing. It's not just the people of Oklahoma that love Midway Deli. Bill, the longest-standing employee at the Midway — has been here since 1955.

midwaydeli.com

(405) 321-7004

601 W Eufaula St, Norman, OK 73069

Oregon: Huber's

Cold turkey sandwich with tomatoes and lettuce on a white plate spiked with skewers Huber's/Facebook

Huber's is loved for its roast turkey sandwich, which have been served up for over a century, and more recently, a flaming Spanish coffees. Huber's started life in 1879 when it was called the Bureau Saloon, and the period décor is still very much evident.

While Huber's leans slightly more towards a fancy restaurant than a classic sandwich shop, no trip to Portland would be complete without trying Huber's famed turkey sandwiches. There's a cold option with turkey, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough, or the hot option which is an open-face turkey sandwich.

hubers.com

(503) 228-5686

411 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204

Pennsylvania: Famous 4th Street Delicatessen

A person holding an overstuffed pastrami sandwich in two hands, with a flag saying famous 4th street deli sticking out of it., above a plate with more sandwiches, on a table with a bowl of vegetables famous4thstdelicatessen/Instagram

The Famous 4th Street Delicatessen is Pennsylvania's oldest deli and has existed since 1923. This iconic sandwich shop serves traditional Jewish fare; proudly smoke pastrami, pickled corned beef, and freshly brined pickles. The Famous 4th Street Delicatessen is an iconic feature of Philadelphia, even Obama has paid a visit. Try the classic American overstuffed sandwiches, popular choices are the hot corned beef, hot pastrami, hot brisket of beef, and the smoked turkey.

famous4thstreetdelicatessen.com

(215) 922-3274

700 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Rhode Island: The Sandwich Hut

four sandwiches, two sandwiches filled with ham, tomatoes and pepper, two filled with mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto, on a wooden board The Sandwich Hut

The Sandwich Hut's tagline reads, "60 years, three generations, and who knows how many meatballs­–Making Your Sandwiches Come True Since 1963." The Sandwich Hut is loved by locals for its homemade bread and massive portions. The aforementioned meatballs are the main attraction, with masses of meatballs crammed into oven-roasted bread, covered with red sauce and provolone cheese. If you don't fancy the meatball sub, you can pick from Italian-style sandwiches loaded with deli meat, grilled sandwiches filled with steak or chicken, traditional muffalettas, or focaccia bread sandwiches.

thesandwichhut.com

(401) 272-2590

1253 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904

South Carolina: Groucho's

pile of sandwiches filled with tuna, tomato, lettuce and mustard on a white background Groucho's

Harold "Groucho" Miller opened Groucho's in 1941, and the sandwich shop still honors his founding philosophy: "Quality is the most important ingredient in a sandwich." Groucho's prides itself on its high-quality meats and cheeses, its original potato salad, and infamous coleslaw. Groucho's is famed for its Dipper subs with original sauces and large salads; the most popular is the STP Dipper, a sub roll stacked with roast beef, turkey, Swiss cheese melt, and bacon crumbs on a roll, served with Formula "45" or Danish Bleu.

grouchos.com

Various locations

South Dakota: Look's Marketplace

Pastrami sandwich with lettuce and onions on ciabatta looksmarketsf/Instagram

Look's Marketplace has been a self-claimed "institution in Sioux Falls" since it opened in 1883. Part deli, bakery, and bar, Look's Marketplace has a vast selection of hot and cold sandwiches, including some interesting vegetarian options like the Squash Sandwich (brown sugar-roasted squash, pickled carrot, maple chipotle, feta, mayo, arugula, ciabatta). Meaty delights are present too, like the smoked prime rib French dip, and the Porcules; pulled pork, smoked pork belly, pit sausage, BBQ sauce, pickled onion, arugula, and chili lime mayo on ciabatta.

looksmarket.com

(605) 336-3104

500 E 69th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Tennessee: The Hoagie Shop

Philly cheese steak sandwich with onions and peppers on a marble surface The Hoagie Shop/Facebook

The Hoagie Shop in Mossy Creek Historical District opened over forty years ago and is a casual joint that the locals adore. The Hoagie Shop specializes in the traditional hoagie, a bread roll stuffed with salami, ham, and cheese, but it also does a mean Reuben and the sumptuous-looking steak and cheese hoagie is infamous. The Hoagie Shop is popular for its make-your-own sandwiches; customers are invited to choose from a huge selection of meats, cheeses, vegetables, and your choice of bread. Your creation is then steam-heated in the traditional Tennessee way. 

facebook.com/TheHoagieShop

(865) 475-9612

112 E Old A.J. Hwy, Jefferson City, TN 37760

Texas: Fossati's Delicatessen

fish sandwich in a roll smothered with yellow sauce on a white plate with chips to teh side on a red and white checked surface fossatisdelicatessen/Instagram

Fossati's Delicatessen in Victoria is the oldest deli in Texas and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, the deli is run by the same family and still specializes in Texan fare, including a famed chicken salad melt. Some of the more interesting sandwiches listed on the Fossati Classics menu are remnants from the saloon days; Kite's Kalter Aufschnitt, a sandwich filled with turkey, ham, salami, cheddar, and Swiss cheese, and Allen Shield's Sandwich (ham, salami, Swiss, and coleslaw).

fossatisdelicatessen.com

(361) 576-3354

302 S Main St, Victoria, TX 77901

Utah: Grove Market and Deli

sub sandwich loaded with sandwich meats: ham, turkey, and pastrami, with lettuce and cheese on a white table Grove Market Deli

Grove Market, the oldest deli in Utah, offers large, high-quality sandwiches and has been a cherished family-run business since 1947. Voted a winner in 2021 for the best sandwiches in Salt Lake City, it offers all the usual sandwiches: meatball, salami, turkey, BTL, pastrami, and more, but of note is the Big John Combo, which is filled with almost every sandwich meat you can think of, ham, turkey, roast beef, pastrami, corned beef, salami, bologna, cheese, and all the trimmings.

grovemarketdeli.com

(801) 467-8860

1906 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Vermont: Kountry Kart Deli

Sub loaded with chicken and bacon, tomatoes, lettuce and peppers on a sheet of white paper on a table, with condiments in the background kountry_kart_deli/Instagram

The Kountry Kart Deli story began in 1989 as a small food cart selling thirty to forty sandwiches daily. Today, it has a vast selection of grilled sandwiches, fresh sandwiches, and burgers, but the falafel sandwich has put Kountry Kart Deli on the map. Locals particularly love the Kountry Kart's version of the state sandwich, The Vermonter with sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and gravy—and the Kountry Kart Club; turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, and fresh veggies.

kountrykartdeli.com

(802) 864-4408

155 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401

Virginia: New York Deli

Two sandwiches piled on top of each other filled with meat and cheese, on a white plate, on a wooden table nyd_rva/Instagram

New York Deli opened in 1929 and is Richmond's oldest restaurant; it specializes in gourmet sandwiches and claims to make the "best Reuben on the planet." New York Deli is the birthplace of the state's famous Sailor Sandwich, which was created in 1943 and contains hot pastrami, grilled knackwurst, melted Swiss cheese, and hot mustard on rye bread. New York Deli has a wide range of New York-style sandwiches, but occasionally heads further afield with more delicacies like the crab cakes and a Polynesian chicken sandwich.

ny-d.com

(804) 358-3354

2920 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221

Washington: The Antique Sandwich

Breakfast sandwich with scrambled eggs, avocado, tomato on a bagel, on a white surface antiquesandwich/Instagram

The Antique Sandwich was originally a grocery store built in 1916, but it was only in 1973 that the owners started selling antiques. Around this time they invested in an espresso machine and started selling sandwiches. The menu features heaps of wholesome and healthy sandwiches: sprout and tomato, avocado cheese, cucumber & cream cheese, and homemade hummus with sprout and tomato, but there's also a good selection of meat sandwiches, including the corned beef (the beef is baked in-house), a Poorboy, a Reuben, a meatloaf sandwich, and lots more.

antiquesandwich.com

(253) 752-4069

5102 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA 98407

West Virginia: Cam's Ham

a bun filled with flaked ham, lettuce and sauce on a white plate against a dark blue background The Cam's Ham

Cam's Hams in Huntington has the feel of a 1950s diner with Coca-Cola and NASCAR memorabilia. The signature sandwich is Cam's Original Sugar-Flaked Ham Sandwich, made of thin pieces of lean ham loaded on a bun and smothered in a secret sauce; the Cam's Roast beef and the Hickory Smoked BBQ sandwiches are made in the same way and look equally as delicious. A special mention must go to the divine hot roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and country brown gravy.

thecamsham.com

(304) 522-7012

809 1st St, Huntington, WV 25701

Wisconsin: Kurtz's Pub and Deli

Sandwich wrap filled with ham and turkey on a white plate on a brown coloured surface Kurtz's Pub & Deli/Facebook

Kurtz's Pub and Deli was established in 1904, and stopping by for a sandwich and one of the craft beers has become a Wisconsin tradition. Visitors can choose from a large selection of hot and cold sandwiches, subs, and wraps, all the classic sandwiches are there; Philly, Reuben, Cubanito; of particular note is the 'Thanksgiving in a Bun' filled with turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing, and the scrumptious Mac-N-Cheese Wrap. 

facebook.com/p/Kurtzs-Pub-Deli

(920) 793-1222

1410 Washington St, Two Rivers, WI 54241

Wyoming: New York City Sub Shop

A close of of a sandwich filled with beef, peppers and tomatoes New York City Sub Shop

The New York City Sub Shop has been described as a "beloved go-to" for residents of Wyoming, and it's been serving those residents with its original menu since 1985. It specializes in making quality sandwiches the New York way — with high-end meats and cheeses and bread that's baked onsite. All the sandwiches are named after famous New York locations; there's a Midtown Philly cheesesteak, the Staten Island; meatballs, marinara, and provolone, and the Brooklyn; veggies and cheese. Diner's are invited to customize their sandwiches by adding lettuce, onions, tomatoes, or banana peppers. 

nycss.com

Various locations

