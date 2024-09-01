Tim Walz's Favorite Restaurant In Nebraska Serves The State's Most Iconic Sandwich

Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz has been making headlines recently as he became the vice presidential nominee and running mate of current presidential candidate Kamala Harris. And since campaigning can be exhausting, it's imperative that these politicians are well-fed. Having spent a lot of time in the nation's capital, Harris has been known to enjoy the iconic Washington, D.C. half-smoke from Ben's Chili Bowl and since the pair were recently in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, perhaps they tried the unique Illinois horseshoe sandwich.

After all, hitting the campaign trail includes visiting eateries around the country to meet the locals and try their grub. This seems to be something Walz enjoys, as he visited his favorite Nebraska restaurant earlier this month to indulge in one of the state's most iconic meals. Runza is the name of both the restaurant and its beloved sandwich.

Now with locations in Midwest states such as Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa, the first Runza was opened in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1949 by a brother-and-sister duo. Their German heritage inspired the establishment's name and the Runza sandwich, which comes from the German word "runsa" meaning "bun shape" or "round belly shape." In an Instagram video, Walz is seen shaking hands with employees and saying, "We really came just to go to Runza, and then we did a little rally on the side."