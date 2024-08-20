How The Half-Smoke Became The Iconic Dish Of Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. is home to the White House, the Capitol building, and, most importantly for the wellbeing of our country, the delicious half-smoke. The name of this capitol-city staple could refer to a few different aspects of the dish. It could be called the "half-smoke" because the somewhat-spicy sausage is made with half beef and half pork, because it is sliced down the middle, or because it is partially smoked before it's grilled. Regardless of the reason, it is then placed in a bun and topped with cheese, chili, and onions, and is a must-have if you visit D.C.

The sausage was originally made by Briggs and Co., a D.C. meat-packing company. In 1954, an Arlington, Virginia establishment called Weenie Beenie used this sausage to make a breakfast sandwich. Although these two businesses built the foundation for the now-famous regional American hot dog, it was Ben's Chili Bowl, a restaurant that opened in 1958 on U Street, that made the dish synonymous with the city. This establishment has withstood tumultuous ups and downs for over 60 years, from its glory days on "Black Broadway" while Duke Ellington played at local theaters, through civil rights riots and a drug epidemic, and all the way through new developments that brought the area back to life. Along with Ben's, the half-smoke survived, too, as it became a comfort food in a centrally-located place of solace for natives and travelers alike.