How The Half-Smoke Became The Iconic Dish Of Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C. is home to the White House, the Capitol building, and, most importantly for the wellbeing of our country, the delicious half-smoke. The name of this capitol-city staple could refer to a few different aspects of the dish. It could be called the "half-smoke" because the somewhat-spicy sausage is made with half beef and half pork, because it is sliced down the middle, or because it is partially smoked before it's grilled. Regardless of the reason, it is then placed in a bun and topped with cheese, chili, and onions, and is a must-have if you visit D.C.
The sausage was originally made by Briggs and Co., a D.C. meat-packing company. In 1954, an Arlington, Virginia establishment called Weenie Beenie used this sausage to make a breakfast sandwich. Although these two businesses built the foundation for the now-famous regional American hot dog, it was Ben's Chili Bowl, a restaurant that opened in 1958 on U Street, that made the dish synonymous with the city. This establishment has withstood tumultuous ups and downs for over 60 years, from its glory days on "Black Broadway" while Duke Ellington played at local theaters, through civil rights riots and a drug epidemic, and all the way through new developments that brought the area back to life. Along with Ben's, the half-smoke survived, too, as it became a comfort food in a centrally-located place of solace for natives and travelers alike.
Ben's Chili Bowl made the half-smoke famous
Washington, D.C. may have a plethora of romantic restaurants for date night and plenty of trained-chef-approved steakhouses to choose from, but nothing beats taking a bite out of history like you can at Ben's Chili Bowl. In fact, several influential politicians have eaten at this civil rights landmark, such as former President Barack Obama who made an appearance in 2009, and current presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who frequented the establishment and indulged in late-night half-smokes during her time at Howard University.
In addition, celebrities have also visited the establishment. While Bill Cosby was in the Navy in the 1950s, he was stationed in the area and stopped in to enjoy the famed sausage. Eventually, he became an unofficial mascot of the restaurant, with a mural of him featured on an exterior wall until 2017, when it was replaced with portraits of people such as Barack and Michelle Obama, Harriet Tubman, and Prince. Other celebrities have also brought attention to Ben's, including comedian Dave Chappelle and food connoisseur Anthony Bourdain, who visited in 2007 and showcased the restaurant on his show "No Reservations." With all these people stopping in to try one of Ben's Chili Bowl's famed half-smokes, it's a no-brainer that anyone visiting the nation's capitol should do the same.