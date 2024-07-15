10 Red Flags That Pros Know Mean A Bad Mexican Restaurant

A tortilla is a soft and circular flatbread that is an inherent part of Latin American cuisine, and in Mexico, the dough is commonly made from maize (corn). Corn was first developed in Central Mexico over 7,000 years ago from a wild grass called teosinte, which displayed small kernels. Other food crops that may have originated in Mexico include amaranth, chia, agave, squash, and certain species of chilis.

While a Mexican restaurant certainly may offer both corn and wheat flour tortilla options on its menu, it's the total absence of the former that should raise the alarm. Gómez is uncompromising about it: "Corn is the foundation of Mexican food. No corn tortillas? No, thanks," he says. Despite finding flour tortillas to be acceptable, he goes on to point out, "... Wheat is more neutral and has very little flavor, whereas corn has a significant impact on a dish's flavor and structure."

According to Colíma's menu, the tortillas Gómez serves are delivered several times a week and are made fresh from only heirloom, non-GMO corn that is imported from farmers in Mexico. They're produced at an artisanal tortilleria in Aalsmeer through a difficult and lengthy ancestral process called nixtamalization, which Gómez notes is authentic Mexican cuisine's first building block.