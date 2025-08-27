The Taco Bell Meat You Should Avoid Ordering At All Costs, According To Employees

Every big fast food chain faces rumors about poor-quality food or bizarre ingredients, whether true or not. Some have claimed there were worms in McDonald's hamburgers, that Subway's tuna contained no fish, and that KFC used mutant chickens with multiple wings. None was true, of course, but they all circulated widely. So it's not uncommon to find stories online where people warn others to avoid certain fast-food items or ingredients. But sometimes they're not just rumors. In some cases, it's actual employees raising concerns about food quality, which appears to be true of Taco Bell's steak.

Numerous Reddit threads discuss Taco Bell's menu, and many feature employees, including some claiming to be managers, who warn readers to avoid the steak. In an Ask Me Anything-type thread, one manager said they'd never order steak — even at their own restaurant — and that their employees refer to the meat as "deer ankles."

In another thread, a diner posted a photo of a steak quesadilla that looked decidedly unappetizing. They asked if Taco Bell had changed its steak, since the texture didn't even resemble the meat anymore. The user complained that it was extremely salty and had a consistency more like roast beef. This wasn't the only such post, either. We've all had fast food that looked worse in person than it does in ads, but sometimes the steak at Taco Bell looks even worse than you'd expect.