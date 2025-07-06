When you want to feel like you're getting more for your money, it's always a good idea to choose a restaurant that offers free appetizers. After all, if you fill up on appetizers, you sure to have leftovers to take home for another meal. Not every chain restaurant has free offerings, preferring to charge for all appetizers. But there are still several places where you can go and find free apps, including chips and salsa, soup, or biscuits (among others).

Now, while most of the restaurants on this list offer free appetizers to everyone — and some are even unlimited — several establishments have very specific rules regarding how to get the free app. You'll need to become a rewards member with the restaurant in certain instances, while some places may require you to have visited previously within a certain time window, so be sure to read the fine print beforehand. Regardless, if you're looking for a list of places that offer freebies before your entree, we've got you covered. Here are 16 chain restaurants that offer free appetizers to consider visiting.