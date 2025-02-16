Can You Buy The Bread From Outback Steakhouse?
There's nothing quite like the sheer joy of sitting down at a restaurant after waiting 30 minutes for a table and being immediately greeted with a basket of warm bread. Some restaurants have better free bread than others, but it's hard to pass up a steaming roll and melted butter when you have been ravenously waiting for the main course. Besides Olive Garden's unforgettable breadsticks and Cheesecake Factory's beloved brown bread, Outback Steakhouse's honey wheat rolls are a fan favorite. In fact, they're so good that many have wondered if you can buy the bread separately.
As it turns out, these dark brown loaves are complimentary not only tableside at Outback but also for curbside and delivery, as well. The Outback Steakhouse registers supposedly don't have a button for selling their trademark bread, so if you ask for a loaf or two with your pickup order, most restaurants will throw some in the bag. According to former employees and others on social media, some Outback locations will even sell customers a dozen honey wheat loaves upon special request.
Score a whole bag of Outback's famous bread
Depending on availability and the mood of the restaurant's manager and servers, you may be able to purchase a bag of Outback Steakhouse's delicious honey wheat bread. A few users on social media, including one TikTok user who recorded proof, have reported purchasing a dozen of the brown loaves for only $5. Though Outback has yet to make any official statements about selling the bread on its own, it's worth a try. The unspoken key to taking home a surplus of that mouthwatering Outback bread is to politely ask the servers about availability and pricing. If you are lucky, you may be able to walk away with honey wheat bread to spare.
If your local restaurant denies your request for take-home bread, there are plenty of copycat recipes floating around the internet. Or, ask for more bread at the table and eat your fill while still at the restaurant (don't forget to try making your own raspberry bread while there). Sadly, the Outback honey wheat bread isn't available for purchase in grocery stores quite yet, but we're holding out hope that the steakhouse chain will follow in Cheesecake Factory's footsteps and mass produce those scrumptious rolls for purchase anytime, no restaurant visit required.