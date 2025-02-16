Can You Buy The Bread From Outback Steakhouse?

There's nothing quite like the sheer joy of sitting down at a restaurant after waiting 30 minutes for a table and being immediately greeted with a basket of warm bread. Some restaurants have better free bread than others, but it's hard to pass up a steaming roll and melted butter when you have been ravenously waiting for the main course. Besides Olive Garden's unforgettable breadsticks and Cheesecake Factory's beloved brown bread, Outback Steakhouse's honey wheat rolls are a fan favorite. In fact, they're so good that many have wondered if you can buy the bread separately.

As it turns out, these dark brown loaves are complimentary not only tableside at Outback but also for curbside and delivery, as well. The Outback Steakhouse registers supposedly don't have a button for selling their trademark bread, so if you ask for a loaf or two with your pickup order, most restaurants will throw some in the bag. According to former employees and others on social media, some Outback locations will even sell customers a dozen honey wheat loaves upon special request.