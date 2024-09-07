How To Create Your Own Raspberry Bread At Outback Steakhouse

Admit it: At least once you've considered getting a booth at Outback Steakhouse solely to feast on its famous free brown bread. That would undoubtedly get you swiftly booted from the place, so it's best never to act on this whim. But you can get a little crazy with the complimentary loaves by leaping ahead to the dessert menu as soon as the cutting board hits the table. Request a side of the raspberry melba sauce that comes drizzled across slices of the chain's New York-style cheesecake, then mix that into the ramekin of whipped butter. Once you've spread the concoction over a slice of bread, you've just created an off-menu appetizer — one of several Outback ordering hacks that can result in everything from a hearty chili cheeseburger to a well-balanced rice bowl.

The fact that Outback's bread has become just as popular as the steaks shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Free, pre-meal offerings of baked dough are standouts at other restaurants, including Olive Garden's bottomless breadsticks (served initially as a way to ameliorate hungry customers while the kitchen worked out the kinks) and Red Lobster's dangerously addictive Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The obsession over Outback's loaves seems to stem from their hint of sweetness — some attribute that flavor to molasses — and the smattering of oats on top.