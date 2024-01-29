13 Underrated Outback Steakhouse Menu Items You Should Try

Here in The States, restaurants featuring Italian, Mexican, and Chinese cuisine occupy nearly every corner and have long been a piece of our food culture. Conversely, very few in our history have boasted an Australian theme. That is, until Outback Steakhouse came onto the scene in 1988, since grown to over 1,000 locations both within the U.S. and internationally.

Of course, the chain's menu is largely made up of Americanized dishes disguised by cheesy Aussie names. But, the overall sentiment is still there, and what the restaurant lacks in authenticity, it makes up for in food quality and consistency. If you've taken a trip Down Under before — or simply seen its persistent T.V. commercials — you know that some of the steakhouse's most popular dishes include shrimp on the "bahhbie" (queue the Australian accent), the iconic Bloomin' Onion, and, of course, exceptional cuts of steak. These foods are the staples Outback hangs its (Akubra) hat on.

But, the mouthwatering choices don't stop there. Although they aren't always in the limelight, the following menu items are must-tries when you visit your local Outback Steakhouse. And, each dish is a prime example of the chain's dedication to providing an assorted variety of both top-notch and reasonably-priced foods.