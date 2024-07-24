Whether you're celebrating a graduation, anniversary, or the birthday of a loved one, steakhouses are a popular choice for many special occasions. Of course, while countless high-end steakhouses offer an impeccable dining experience, such establishments also tend to make a sizable dent in your wallet. Consequently, many Americans prefer to turn to nationwide chains, such as Outback Steakhouse, to satisfy their carnivorous cravings.

The popular Australian-themed restaurant is known for intensely flavorful steaks, along with an expansive menu that caters to virtually anything your palate desires. But Outback's wide array of offerings — including its famous and beloved fried Bloomin' Onion — also allows diners to get creative with their meal choices. In fact, with a little imagination, you can hack your way to any number of additional (and potentially unexpected) flavor combinations — mixing and matching menu items to come up with new Outback dishes on the fly.

To assist you in that process, we've gathered a list of menu tweaks and restaurant requests specific to Outback to potentially inspire your next dining experience. Without further ado, here are 8 Outback Steakhouse menu hacks you should know.