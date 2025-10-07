The Top 2 Mexican Chain Restaurants In The US Have Thousands Of Locations More Than The Rest

Mexican food has become one of the most popular cuisines in America, and in the chain restaurant sphere, there are two spots that absolutely dominate. While burgers still dominate the lists of largest chain restaurants in the U.S., for years, the "international" food that the country couldn't get enough of was Italian. Propped up by pizza's enduring popularity, it was the food Americans ordered most, and it still is, but Mexican restaurants have been rising rapidly, and Mexican has already overtaken Italian with younger generations. And if you are grabbing a chain Mexican meal in the U.S., you are almost certainly getting it from Taco Bell or Chipotle.

Taco Bell is far and away the No. 1 spot for Mexican in the country, with over 7,600 locations at the end of 2024, according to the Technomic report's count of top restaurant chains. Chipotle is a clear-but-distant No. 2, with just over 3,600. After that, there is another huge drop, and things get a little more competitive.

Qdoba is No. 3 with only 777 locations. Finally, Moe's Southwest Grill and Del Taco are battling it out to finish the top five, with 596 and 594 locations, respectively. And Mexican chains are absolutely dominated by fast food and fast casual spots. Unless you really stretch the definition of Mexican to include the Tex-Mex Chili's, the biggest sit-down Mexican restaurant chain is On the Border Mexican Grill, which only has around 98 locations.