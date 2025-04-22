Chipotle's Barbacoa Beef Vs Carnitas Pork: The Flavor Difference, Explained

Carnitas, meanwhile, means "little meats" in Spanish. It's typically made using cubed pork shoulder, which is braised, shredded, and then fried until crisp. The cooking process is just as long as barbacoa, and some of the same seasonings are typically used, like oregano, garlic, cinnamon, and a bay leaf. However, a squeeze of orange or lime gives carnitas a subtly sweet flavor, and the meat is traditionally cooked in manteca, or lard, in a copper pot.

Chipotle again chooses meat that is responsibly raised for its carnitas, which has a special place in the heart of the company's founder, Steve Ells. Ells apparently set out on a quest to find better pork for the dish in the early days of Chipotle, which sparked the mission of the whole chain. Chipotle's carnitas is just as flavorful as the barbacoa, but it's more aromatic than spicy.

Carnitas is a good base if you want to really taste the salsa and toppings you choose, or if you're not a fan of spice. It's also a better option if you're a pork person, but go for the beef if you want a heartier meal. You can always get both if you're okay paying an extra fee, but we suggest brushing up on these 12 Chipotle secret menu items first to make sure that you get the best bang for your buck.