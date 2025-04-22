Chipotle's Barbacoa Beef Vs Carnitas Pork: The Flavor Difference, Explained
Chipotle changed the game when it came to convenient Mexican food. The California-based chain is beloved across the country for its fast service, reliable locations, and variety of flavorful options. While the new hot honey chicken is an enticing offering, there are two other fan favorites on the menu that we personally love: the carnitas and the barbacoa.
Hearty and full of flavor, these classic slow-cooked Mexican meats are the perfect base for a rice burrito bowl or a grilled cheese burrito. Both options come shredded, and they can look quite similar when lined up in a case, especially if you're at the top of a long line and are ordering in a panic. However, there are some big differences between the two — namely, the type of meat used to make them. To break it down simply, barbacoa is made with beef and carnitas with pork, but there is a bit more to it than that.
How Chipotle makes its barbacoa
Barbacoa is a Spanish word that translates simply to barbecue in English. As a Mexican cooking method, it generally refers to boldly flavored, slowly braised meat. In ancient times, the meat was prepared in a hole in the ground, but nowadays, it's usually made inside a big pot in the kitchen. Tougher cuts are typically used and, in the U.S., barbacoa is usually made with beef, though other meats are sometimes chosen in different parts of Mexico. Every chef has their own seasoning preferences, but you can usually expect smoky dried guajillo and ancho chile peppers, as well as garlic, onion, cinnamon, and Mexican oregano.
Chipotle makes its barbacoa with shoulder cuts from responsibly raised beef, which has fat that keep the meat tender. It's cooked sous vide to start with, which locks in moisture, and then marinated spicy and smoky flavors. The flavor comes from subtle seasonings like oregano, cloves, and bay leaf, which are all added to the meat while it's braising. All of this gives Chipotle's barbacoa a rich, smoky flavor with a slight tang and hint of spice. If you're curious, here's exactly how Chipotle prepares its barbacoa beef for tender results, but just trust us when we say it's worth trying a braised beef barbacoa bowl.
Chipotle's carnitas is a flavorful classic
Carnitas, meanwhile, means "little meats" in Spanish. It's typically made using cubed pork shoulder, which is braised, shredded, and then fried until crisp. The cooking process is just as long as barbacoa, and some of the same seasonings are typically used, like oregano, garlic, cinnamon, and a bay leaf. However, a squeeze of orange or lime gives carnitas a subtly sweet flavor, and the meat is traditionally cooked in manteca, or lard, in a copper pot.
Chipotle again chooses meat that is responsibly raised for its carnitas, which has a special place in the heart of the company's founder, Steve Ells. Ells apparently set out on a quest to find better pork for the dish in the early days of Chipotle, which sparked the mission of the whole chain. Chipotle's carnitas is just as flavorful as the barbacoa, but it's more aromatic than spicy.
Carnitas is a good base if you want to really taste the salsa and toppings you choose, or if you're not a fan of spice. It's also a better option if you're a pork person, but go for the beef if you want a heartier meal. You can always get both if you're okay paying an extra fee, but we suggest brushing up on these 12 Chipotle secret menu items first to make sure that you get the best bang for your buck.